'Much, much bigger.' Waterford restaurants gear up for second annual Restaurant Week

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Area Restaurant Week is back for its second year. This year, the Chamber of Commerce is giving people more places to choose from and more time to get out and grab a bite.

I went out to Waterford to check out some of the spots. There are more than 30 different ones featured on the restaurant week lineup.

“This year, it’s much, much bigger," Bill Schwab, the owner of Fork N' Pint, said.

Schwab is excited to be one of the more than 30 restaurants on the list this year.

“Come on in, see us, talk to us, get to know us, become family members," he said.

Another on the list is Rustic Leaf Brewing Company. It's their first year joining in on the event.

“I just want people to know we’re here, that we make some really, really good beer," Owner Doub Neubeck said.

Neubeck also said they're hoping for more exposure.

"The community loves us. We do a bunch for the community and I just want this to be more of a hangout for the people in the community," he said.

Newcomers Madeline Dishon and Nancy Aleman of Sisters Cafe in Clarkston are also looking to get their name out there. They've only been in business for about six months.

“There are a lot of people that still don’t even know we’re here, and something like this where the chamber of commerce is promoting it, ends up exposing you to so many hundreds of people and that’s really the key thing for us," Dishon said.

It's the key for all the local places involved, at a time when owning a restaurant is extremely difficult.

“We’re fighting just like everybody else in our industry and the restaurant industry, so we’re doing our best to stay here as long as we can," said.

The key for customers: The more restaurants you hit, the bigger the prize you could win.

From March 1 through March 16, you can grab a passport, visit a participating restaurant and spend a minimum of $15 to earn a sticker. Each place is also offering specials.

