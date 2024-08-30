Navigating the rise in spread of mosquito-borne diseases

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Doctors want you to consider bug spray before you head outdoors this holiday weekend.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s been more than 200 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in the U.S. That number includes six in Michigan.

The virus typically peaks Labor Day weekend. But 18 deaths have been recorded so far in 2024.

Extended interview: Dr. Matthew Sims discusses West Nile virus and how to protect yourself

Eastern equine encephalitis has killed one man in 2024 in New Hamshire. It has some people taking extra measures to protect themselves.

“I have heard about it it. Obviously, I do use mosquito spray. I am concerned about it," said Joshua, who enjoys running outside.

Others are sticking to their normal routine.

"I think it's something that I don’t think about. Of course, I’d be concerned if it impacted someone I knew,” said Katherine, who was enjoying a walk outside.

Dr. Matthew Sims, director of Infectious Diseases Research at Corewell Health, says if you do end up getting bit by a mosquito, the risk of illness is low.

“People get bit by mosquitoes every day. Most of them don’t come down with West Nile or any of the other viruses but when they do, that’s when there can be problems,” Sims said.

One in 100 mosquitoes are varying the virus. One in 1,500 infections have caused death.

Video: How to protect against EEE or Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Of the more than 200 cases in the U.S., 195 people developed severe neurological problems.

West Nile virus can result in febrile illness or neurologic disease including meningitis or encephalitis in few cases.

Sims suggests wearing clothing that covers arms and legs and mosquito repellent with the ingredient DEET.

