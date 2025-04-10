Nemo's sign stolen during Tigers' 1984 World Series run returned on Opening Day

(WXYZ) — When the Detroit Tigers played their first game at Comerica Park this season, a beloved bar in Corktown received a big surprise.

A sign that was stolen from Nemo's during the Tigers' 1984 World Series run was suddenly brought back, 41 years later.

Staff at Nemo's say having an old sign turn up after decades was definitely something they were not expecting, and they hope that note left by the person who returned it brings the Tigers a little extra luck.

Inside of Nemo's, you can see the bar's pride in Detroit sports, but none more prominent than the Tigers.

"It's everything. We have other sports in Detroit, but this is definitely a baseball bar," said Sandy Simmons, manager at Nemo's.

Their walls are filled with the team's history, from old newspaper articles to cereal boxes.

But for years, one thing was missing: a sign welcoming fans inside the bar before or after a game at the old Tiger Stadium.

"It's a very simple sign. It's just a tiny advertisement; it's not anything earth-shattering," said Simmons.

It must've caught someone's attention, because in 1984, the sign was stolen after game four of the 1984 World Series.

The sign was seemingly gone forever — until this year's Opening Day when a man walked in with it.

"Threw it on the bar and said 'I stole this 41 years ago and I'm bringing it back,' and everyone's like 'what?!' I didn't even see him because we're all running around," she said.

Along with the sign, the man left a note, sharing exactly when he took it and his desire for Nemo's to have it back.

He also shared a message about the Tigers' fortunes ever since the sign was stolen.

"He wrote something about 'I hope it didn't jinx you'. Well, it kind of did, but now that he brought it back, look at the start we've had so far," she said.

