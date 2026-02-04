'Nerve-wracking.' Bus driver caught using phone while transporting passengers on snowy Michigan freeway

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman's routine trip from Chicago to metro Detroit turned into what she describes as a "nerve-wracking and dangerous ride" when she discovered her bus driver was using his phone while driving on snowy roads at highway speeds.

Marta Carvajal captured video footage showing the Quintessence Travels bus driver texting, talking on the phone, and even using a calculator app while driving 31 passengers on slippery roads during snow showers. She said the driver was traveling at 70 mph and at times had both hands off the wheel.

"He was eating, driving, talking on the phone, and texting," Carvajal said. "Not only texting, he also wanted to do some math."

The incident occurred this past Sunday when Carvajal's Amtrak train from Chicago was replaced with bus transportation provided by the Chicago-based charter company. Despite suffering from car sickness, Carvajal said she had no other travel options.

"I didn't have other options," Carvajal said.

When shown the video evidence, Quintessence Travels owner Steven Holmes called the driver's behavior "totally unacceptable."

"I don't know, but that right there is unacceptable with the law. Totally unacceptable," Holmes said.

Holmes said his company has partnered with Amtrak for nearly four years and this is the first complaint of its kind. He confirmed the driver will be terminated.

"I have not, you know, called him into a meeting or whatever, but he will be, he will be terminated," Holmes said.

Carvajal has filed a complaint with Amtrak and is still waiting for a response. She paid $150 for a round-trip train ticket and said this wasn't the service she expected.

"I just got on my knees and I kissed the ground and I say, 'thanks God,'" Carvajal said about finally arriving safely in Dearborn.

Holmes apologized to passengers and said the company is reviewing its processes, including installing cameras on buses.

"For me to apologize for everybody for to have to deal with that with a driver," Holmes said.

Michigan State Police confirmed this behavior violates the state's hands-free driving law, with violators facing civil infractions.

Amtrak has not yet responded to questions about how it vets charter bus partners.

his story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.