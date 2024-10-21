New details emerge about athlete who died during 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon

WINDSOR, Ont. (WXYZ) — The 2024 Detroit marathon wrapped up on Sunday with tragic news. A 57-year-old man died while taking part in the full marathon.

Organizers only shared with us that the athlete passed away near mile marker five in Windsor. 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed went across the border to Canada to learn about the athlete and the details surrounding his untimely passing.

After knocking door to door, Faraz learned that the athlete went down near Riverside Drive and Elm Street. That’s where I met Susan Gewarges, who was standing outside her home cheering for her sister-in-law and other runners. And just around 845am, she witnessed something she will never forget.

"This is about where it happened. He had fallen, and immediately, there were a few people around him, and when I saw, I came running over with water," said Susan.

Susan works as a nurse at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

"My instant reaction was if he needed CPR. We saw blood on the sidewalk. And he had a thready pulse. He wasn’t responding to our commands. There was an ICU nurse here. There was another doctor," said Susan.

Another source confirmed that the 57-year-old was an American citizen. The athlete collapsed due to cardiac arrest. He was transported within minutes to Windsor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I was really sad. My heart went out to the family. And to you know his loved ones and friends," said Susan.

The winners of this year’s marathon, Andrew Bowman and Sydney Devore Bowman, were devasted to hear the news. The husband and wife drove from Ferndale to honor the fellow athlete who they never met.

"If you look at this stretch of road. For some of us, we felt pretty good going down it. But then somebody else lost their life on the other side of the coin," said Andrew.

"His mom, who is in the same age group, was out there running as well. We had friends in the same age group running, and to think that any of them might not have made it back is kind of unthinkable," said Sydney.

"Going over the Ambassador Bridge, coming down, crossing mile marker 5, what are some of the challenges you think an athlete would face?" asked Faraz.

"The bridge is the most, challenging part of the Marathon Course. It can be a shock to your heart if you don't manage that hill, you are coming down the ramp, and you get into this stretch, and while it's flat, if he started out a little faster than you should have, then I definitely think you could be in trouble," said Sydney.

Andrew and Sydney have taken part in several marathons. They also coach other athletes as well, but they say no one can ever prepare for something like this.

"For a lot of us, it's just a reminder and appreciation of the time we have together. Cause something like this is just, I mean, anything could have happened out there, but the reality is it did. And it's incredibly sad," said Andrew.

The marathon organizers have chosen not to disclose the athlete's identity out of respect.

