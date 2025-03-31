New Mega Millions rules including increased ticket price begin in April

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you play the Mega Millions, get ready for the game to be revamped with bigger prizes, better odds and a higher ticket price.

With hopes of becoming an overnight millionaire, people flock to stores to pick up Mega Millions tickets.

"Just trying to win some money. Pay taxes, pay your bills, donate," said John Burnley, a Mega Millions player.

Currently, players have to pay $2 for their chance to win big, but that will no longer be the case beginning April 5.

"Five dollars? No, no," Burnley said. "California wins more than we do."

Mega Millions tickets are set to jump in price from $2 to $5. It's the first increase the game has seen since 2017.

"Certainly, we understand there's a price increase coming to the Mega Millions game, but there's a lot of good changes that it's bringing with it," said Jake Harris, a spokesperson with Michigan Lottery.

Harris said a new version of Mega Millions is being introduced that will include a built-in random multiplier.

Overall odds will go from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23. Jackpot odds will rise from 1 in about 302 million to around 1 in 290 million. Starting jackpots will begin at $50 million instead of $20 million and are expected to grow faster than before.

"That's what we know players want. They want big jackpots. They like to see it when it gets up to hundreds and millions and billions of dollars, and we think it's a pretty exciting change," Harris said.

He also explained that profits from Michigan lottery tickets go toward the Michigan School Aid Fund and the changes could mean good things for additional funding.

"I would expect that as we see these jackpots growing, it will help sales, which will ultimately help the School Aid Fund," Harris said.

7 News Detroit asked Mega Millions players in the area how the price increase would impact them.

"It used to be $1. I used to buy 10 tickets for the week. It went to $2 and I buy five tickets. Now, I'll still spend $10 and buy two tickets," said Harbir Chahal, a Mega Millions player.

Meanwhile, another community members said if you want to win big, sometimes that comes with a cost.

"Those that are going to play regardless, they're going to play," said Kirk Langford, a Mega Millions player.

The first drawing with the new prize format is April 8.

