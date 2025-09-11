Earlier this week, we told you about the state of the fast food industry. With prices climbing, customers are questioning whether fast food restaurants are still worth it.

But it's not just restaurants that offer a quick bite that are feeling a pinch. Sit-down restaurants are also a major shift in businesses.

I spoke with customers about how their dining habits are changing, and why some say they're thinking twice before going out.

Watch Meghan's report below

New study shows people are dining out way less; we spoke to metro Detroit customers

WXYZ

“Trying to find a place that is in the right price range, it is hard to find one," said college student Anna Veres. "So it’s unfortunately… it has put us like having to make food at home.”

College students aren't the only ones feeling the rising prices.

WXYZ

“I’m an empty nester and my husband and I tend to eat out a lot, so it hasn’t changed for us," said Kristyn Tonti.

But a growing number of people across the country and here at home are re-thinking their dining habits, and how much they spend when they do go out to eat.

For some, rising costs are making it harder to justify eating out.

WXYZ

“We go to McDonald’s or something like that," said Jason Vanbuskirk. "The bill is always over like $50 and whatnot...having to spend that much money and thinking, 'wow, i could have just made that at home.'”

A recent study by Epsilon Pulse says that some people are finding ways to dine out for less. 31 percent of the people surveyed said they look for restaurants that offer high value, low-priced options.

22 percent said they're ordering fewer alcoholic drinks, or none at all.

WXYZ

"When it’s with my partner, we have been kind of doing a little bit less because we’re both like trying to save up money," said Veronica Rogalski.

WXYZ

“I try to go on (at) times where they have a happy hour or like a coupon or something like that," said Lauren Kempianen.

For parents, the impact hits home even harder.

WXYZ

“I still take her when I can, when we can afford it, and it’s in the budget, but being very intentional about my budget right now is really important and also really difficult," said Jennifer Oresti.

And even when the economy looks strong on paper, experts say consumers aren't feeling it.

WXYZ

“We’ve seen lower consumer confidence ever since… really, especially the covid recession," said Michael Greiner, associate professor of management at Oakland University. "Consumer confidence has been relatively low, even when the economy has looked pretty good.”

For restaurant owners like Steve Morse of Old School Deli, it's clear the struggle isn't just with customers.

WXYZ

“In the service industry right now… people are, they’re struggling," Steve said.

Watch our previous coverage

'I don't even go in there': Metro Detroit customers thinking twice with fast food prices soaring

Where Your Voice Matters