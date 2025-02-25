New wall, holes patched: Lafayette Coney Island owner shows off upgrades with hopes to reopen soon

(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island closed its doors temporarily a month ago after the Detroit Health Department shared reports of rats inside the restaurant.

Now, after extensive cleaning and remodeling both inside and outside, I was invited back into the business for an exclusive look at improvements as owners hope to reopen soon.

In the basement of Lafayette, owner Sam Seferi said they made some big changes.

"We put in a new wall. Patched all holes. Fixed the compressor and refrigeration," he said.

Seferi showed me the remodeling that's been underway for more than three weeks. It includes more more than fresh paint.

Specifically, he said holes previously seen in the walls have bee completely covered with brand new sheet metal, and there has been a massive cleaning effort that just finished.

He pointed out that there is no longer any access point to the outside.

While taking me on a tour, Seferi also showed me new shelving that keeps all storage off the floor, entire sections of wall replaced and other equipment upgrades. He hopes it will help lead him to reopening their doors soon.

Upstairs, he said flooring in the kitchen and under countertop seating is newly redone with materials more easily kept clean.

He added that even the ice maker has been equipped with upgraded parts.

“How much work was redoing the flooring in front?" I asked.

"Three days. It took them three days," he said.

Outside, the delivery door is now airtight and no longer accessible with handles from the outside.

“They miss the hot dogs and food. Me too. I miss them," Seferi said.

According to the health department, Lafayette will have to show inspectors exactly what was fixed, renovated and cleaned as part of a process to request approval to reopen.

While the head of the health department was not available for an on-camera interview, customers outside the restaurant on Tuesday responded to the work being done.

“It’s great. Going there since I was a kid with my dad," Mike Wetzel said.

“You’re open to going in there after the work they’ve done?" I asked.

"Yeah. I’d get fries and I definitely would give it a shot," Wetzel added.

Seferi tells me he’s reached back out to the health department to request another inspection. We’ll bring you the latest developments as soon as they happen.

So far, there is no timeline from the city, but they say Lafayette will have a fair chance to show they are in compliance.

