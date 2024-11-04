Next generation of Michigan chefs prepare to battle it out in statewide competition

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Almost 300 aspiring chefs from 20 school districts across Southeast Michigan fired up their culinary skills in preparation for a statewide competition.

The ProStart competition is coming up in March and is hosted by the Hospitality Foundation.

All of these high schoolers have a different 'why' behind their cooking. Many say their passion comes from their parents.

Students like A'Niya, a senior at Eastpointe High School, said her love for cooking began when she was about four years old when she started cooking with her mom.

"It was a little messy in the kitchen, you know?" A'Niya remembers.

And as her talent grew, so did her passion. She and her mom are now selling plates and looking into ways to grow their business.

Carlos, a sophomore at the Academy for Business and Technology, said his passion for cooking runs in the family.

"My mother is a chef and I feel like it's in the genes," said Carlos.

Students like A'Niya and Carlos wanted to take their passion one step further and enrolled in a two-year program to prepare them for the next step in their culinary careers.

“Cooking has been one of the most important things in my life… Because you’re gonna have to know how to cook one way or another,” said A’Niya

