Nonprofit in Romeo continues push to purchase property to create a new green space

We're continuing to follow a community-led push to preserve green space in the Village of Romeo.

The nonprofit Green Space Romeo said it has raised over $600,000 in donations and pledges to purchase property from Romeo Community Schools.

However, the district will be looking for potential developers and others interested in buying the property.

Preservation is why Susan Kane, who's lived in Romeo for decades, has been supporting the grassroots effort to buy property from the district and turn it into a green space.

“We’ve lost so much of our open spaces out here. All of our farms and that have been bought up and subdivisions put in them and there’s not going to be any open land, so why not preserve what we have for the future?" Kane said.

We first told you about the group's plan in the fall when they were raising money to submit a bid. Their bid of $605,000 was rejected. A for sale sign is now up on the property, making it clear the process is open to anyone else who wants to buy.

Major effort under way to transform old Romeo Middle School

“It’s a little discouraging of course, but from then we’ve just pulled ourselves up from our bootstraps and decided to get back to work," Elizabeth Miller said.

The nonprofit has gotten nearly 300 responses on their latest survey about how they should move forward. They have started a petition and are not giving up.

“We believe this is still possible but it’s not without hurdles. We will not be able to compete financially with the developers, but what we do have that they don’t have is that we have a community that really believes in this space," Miller said.

Community members not involved in the process are paying attention.

“I'm excited to see what they do with the schoo, where the school used to be," James Akers said. "To see about housing or a park or anything really. I think it would good for this place. I just want them to do something good with the space really."

“I think there are a lot of buildings around here and it is growing, so I think it should just be a space where people can go hang out in a park. A lot of kids are here. So I just think it should be left how it is," Sophia Romine said.

We reached out to the school board for an interview. They sent us a statement, saying in part, "The School District desires the proposed development to be neighborhood/family friendly and requires all Proposals to include a concept plan."

All bids are due by March 14, and Green Space Romeo is preparing for the next board meeting on Monday.

