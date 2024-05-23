Northville residents, businesses split over court ruling allowing downtown street closures for pedestrian zone

A new court ruling gives the green light to Northville to close some downtown streets to traffic for 6 months out of the year.

Opponents filed a lawsuit to stop the practice that's been a pandemic holdover to help businesses. But the group is on the losing end of the latest court ruling.

Bollards currently in the ground are going to be lifted to block off a couple of streets as soon as Thursday.

"I think the outdoor dining is a much better experience without cars and traffic going by," says William Hundley, who owns the Tuscan Café.

Hundley is relieved a judge ruled that parts of Main and Center streets can close to vehicle traffic from May to November, allowing pedestrians to roam freely and restaurants to expand seating — a concept birthed during the pandemic.

"I feel like it creates more of a family-friendly safe environment with my 6- and 2-year-old running around," says Katelyn Drake, a frequent visitor to Downtown Northville.

Edward Brazen, who's lived in Northville for 38 years is disappointed.

"So, everybody loves the fact that they can walk around with their kids playing in the streets when the streets are closed, but the people that live in the neighborhoods, who bought houses in the neighborhoods, nice quiet streets, these streets have now become Center Street, yah know, the main street through town," Brazen says.

Tuesday's ruling by a judge is the latest in a polarizing back and forth between the city and a group called "Let's Open Northville,” which filed a lawsuit against the city citing a number of concerns from redirected traffic to mobility challenges.

"The infrastructure in our town is not set up for easy access for people with disabilities in the first place," says resident Teresa Folino.

"There is a special needs school for Wayne County in Northville. Those buses come from everywhere," says Cindy Brazen, who is concerned about how the buses will navigate the closures. "And so, those kids don't need more time on the bus."

"So, it is a concern for me with regards to traffic flow and if we do a good job of signing detours and enforcing detours, that the traffic doesn't go through the neighborhoods I think everyone can be satisfied," says Derek Blair, the owner of Northville Gallery.

Blair says walking by a business as opposed to driving makes a difference. When this is a pedestrian zone, he says it's easier for people to take notice and stop in to shop.

"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Saturday nights is packed down here,” Blair says. “The weekends are packed down here. So, our sales went up, the traffic went up, interest went up in the gallery and we just loved it for the town and for the whole area."

