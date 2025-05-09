Northville residents still struggling financially after water main break flooding

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in a Northville neighborhood are trying to recover financially more than a year after a water main break caused severe flooding in their homes.

Christina Freis and her late husband had to be rescued from their home on Baseline Road when the flooding occurred.

"The water just flowed, and it was going down the river, and it was going in the neighbor's yard," Freis said.

When they returned to their home, they discovered their basement had been inundated with water.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Severe water main break leaves streets, homes flooded in Northville

Severe water main break leaves streets, homes flooded in Northville

"I had three feet of water," Freis said.

Freis reports spending thousands of dollars to repair her basement and losing more than $18,000 worth of appliances that were stored there.

"I lost my furnace, my water heater, my washer, my dryer, I had two freezers down there and a refrigerator," Freis said.

The financial impact has been devastating for Freis.

"It has financially almost devastated me," Freis said.

Her neighbor, Dawn Marie Ozog, also experienced significant damage to her property.

"We ended with a total of 7 feet of water, so it destroyed everything in the basement, and it was only inches from coming up to the main floor. The damage to the main floor is because of all the moisture. It damaged the hardwood floors on the main floor," Ozog said.

Both residents claim the City of Northville and the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) have not been helpful regarding reimbursement for damages.

Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull expressed sympathy for the affected families.

"Our hearts go out to those families. I talk to them quite a bit," Turnbull said.

The mayor explained that the broken water main is maintained by GLWA and said he will be meeting with them soon to discuss assistance for the residents.

"We're trying to do everything we can for our citizens here, it's not their fault," Turnbull said.

I reached out to the Great Lakes Water Authority to inquire why they denied reimbursement to these families for damage caused by the water main break. A spokesperson said they are investigating the matter.

Ozog hopes their story will prompt action.

"I hope to light a fire under somebody," Ozog said.

————————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Where Your Voice Matters