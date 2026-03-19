NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northville Township's Essential Services Complex is delivering on its promise of faster emergency response and a safer community, nearly one year after opening its doors.

The $44.5 million complex brought police and fire services together under one roof, adding a second fire station, an expanded dispatch center, and shared spaces including a training and fitness room. It also includes the Department of Public Works. Township officials say the investment was made without raising taxes.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Northville Township's new essential services complex cuts fire response times

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Marcotte said the complex's location was a deliberate decision driven by data, as the township faced increased traffic from construction and population growth.

"In emergency services, specifically on the fire and EMS side, a big part of what we do is getting there as fast as we can. That was a driving force behind the decision not just to build a second station, but to put the second station here," Marcotte said.

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The results have been significant. The township can now reach 96.5% of its area in under six minutes, up from 51.6%. Over the past year, Marcotte says the days show an overall reduction in response time of roughly two minutes since 2024.

"It is literally life-saving," Marcotte said.

The shared facility has also strengthened coordination between departments.

"It really creates an excellent tiered system where we're all reading from the same sheet of music, if you will," Marcotte said.

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Township officials also reported a 15% drop in crime rates in 2025 compared to the year before, following a similar trend of a 20% drop in 2024.

For residents, the impact has been felt directly. Sandra Stonik, who lives in Northville Township, said the fact that no new taxes were needed to fund the project was a welcome surprise.

"It really didn't matter at all. I would've paid more for it, but it's nice not to," Stonik said.

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Fellow resident Carol Poenisch said she is proud of what the complex represents for the community.

"Now we have more access to the police and fire and we just love the facility," Poenisch said.

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Township officials say their goal is to continue using the space to find new ways to improve services.

"If there’s something we can do to be faster on an incident scene or more effective — whether it’s the first hose line applied or the time to begin chest compressions — it’s about maximizing skill sets and being prepared for whatever the next incident is going to be," said Marcotte.

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