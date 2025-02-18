Not clearing snow off your car could cost you $100 during frigid cold days in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — As much of our area received several inches of snow over the weekend, there's a troubling trend: many drivers are hitting the road without properly clearing the snow off of their cars. What many drivers may not realize is that this practice can lead to legal repercussions.

A snow brush will be your best friend to help you not only clear snow from your car, but it can also save you from a $100 ticket.

"Biggest pet peeve after a snow storm is other people that don't clean off their cars," said Angelo Summers.

"It's a little dangerous. It flies off in huge chunks," said Scott Randall.

Snow-covered cars seem to be everywhere, especially after a winter storm like the ones we saw over the weekend.

"Clean your car before you do anything. Before you drive it," said Alb Azzal.

I caught up with Alb, who was clearing off his truck before he was about to get behind the wheel.

"At least I can clean it (so it's) more safe for everyone," Alb said.

But I had to ask the question many are wondering: why don't people brush off their car before getting behind the wheel?

"It's definitely laziness last minute waiting until the last minute to leave the house for work so you're rushing to get out of the house for work," Angelo said. "You got to get up early and clean off your car, make it safer for everyone in Michigan."

"Probably laziness. It's cold out. Who wants to be out, you know?" Scott said.

"Some people are lazy, some people are late for work and others don't have the time," Alb said.

According to state law here in Michigan, it's against the law to drive with snow on your car, and if you don't clear it, you could face a $100 fine. That means snow cannot be covering your vehicle's windows or lights. Snow also has to be removed from hood — even if you're short and can't reach the roof of your car or you don't have a brush.

"I have a very long scraper that my fiance gave me so I think they can remove it," said Sarah Partlow.

So before you hit the road and your car is covered with snow, just brush it off so it doesn't become a hazard for you or other drivers when it falls or blows off.

"Just take an extra two minutes and scrape the whole car down," Scott said.

"We've been in Michigan for all of these years you've got to clean off your car," Angelo said.

