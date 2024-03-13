Oakland University's Golden Grizzlies head to NCAA tournament, first since 2011

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University's Golden Grizzlies are headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. 7 Action News was on campus Wednesday to hear fans' reactions and emotions.

First, we showed students a Golden Grizzlies flag and asked what they saw.

"I see me. The Golden Grizzlies are part of my identity, and to see them on a national stage is everything to me," said Giovanni Moceri, an OU Student.

WXYZ Giovanni Moceri, an Oakland University student, talks with 7 Action News after the basketball team earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 13 years. (March 13, 2024)

"That's my home right there," Kelly Cassette, an OU Student, said.

Several students attended Tuesday night's game in Indiana, where Oakland beat Milwaukee 83-76.

"What was that moment like?" 7 Action News said.

WXYZ Kelly Cassette, an Oakland University student, talks with 7 Action News after the basketball team earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 13 years. (March 13, 2024)

"I swear I probably blacked out at some point. There is just so much emotion, so much excitement going on. So much hard work and effort through the course of the season. It all paid off and it just made me proud and felt like I won it with them," Cassette said.

"There has been a bit of a lack of sports environment here on campus, especially since COVID. And to have our biggest team, our biggest ticket item, to be on the biggest stage in sports here in the country... it's everything," Moceri said.

"Biggest moment for me, the student section and the band. Chanting back and forth with each other, our band getting pumped out. Grizz coming and dancing in the crowd. And the little mascot dance off," James Mitchell said.

WXYZ James Mitchell, an Oakland University student, talks with 7 Action News after the basketball team earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 13 years. (March 13, 2024)

"Tell me you cried last night," 7 Action News said.

"I came close but honestly, I was out of breath being in the stands, jumping up and down. I felt as tired as the players," Moceri said.

And speaking of the OU basketball players, Trey Townsend and Blake Lampman also shared their thoughts.

Watch Oakland University basketball players react to the big win below:

Oakland University basketball players react to win, NCAA Tournament bid

"I mean, we come back at 4 (o'clock in the morning), but I don't think I went to bed till after 6 (o'clock in the morning) because still had adrenaline from the game and wanted to share it with these guys," said Townsend, a forward with the Golden Grizzlies.

"I mean, just the celebration was amazing, being on the court with the guys, and those last couple seconds when the dribble out and Blake throws it up in the air, that's what you dream of," said Lampman, a guard with Golden Grizzlies.

WXYZ Blake Lampman, a guard on Oakland University's basketball team, talks with 7 Action News after the team earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 13 years. (March 13, 2024)

On Sunday, a watch party is scheduled at the O'rena at 5 p.m. for Selection Sunday, when the Grizzlies will find out where they're headed for their first-round tournament game.

Where Your Voice Matters