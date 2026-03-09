Officials in Farmington Hills provide insight on seasonal work opportunities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Farmington Hills will host the first of two hiring events this March. They're looking for nearly 200 employees interested in seasonal opportunities.

We all have to start somewhere, and for Morgan Smith, that meant a seasonal laborer position for Farmington Hills' Department of Public Works in 2018.

“I did a lot of roadside cleanup, picked up trash, things like that, really anything, helped clean drains before big summer drain storms," she said.

Eight years later, Smith is the city's DPW Inventory and Records Coordinator and credits those first steps as a seasonal employee for helping her secure this role.

“What I did as a seasonal helped develop an interest in municipality and infrastructure, Smith said. "After I was a seasonal laborer, I went into our engineering department, and that’s where I started full-time."

City Senior HR Analyst Nidhi Parikh said those interested in seasonal employment can use an easy-access computer in City Hall. She said the city will be hosting two hiring events on March 10 and March 16 at The Hawk.

“This is going to be our seasonal summer hiring; we highly encourage young youth and retirees, grandmas, granddads, whoever is looking," Parikh said.

And Michiganders will be looking. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows Michigan had a five percent unemployment rate in December, ranking seventh-highest among states.

The good news, according to Jason Charnas, the Director of Business and Career Services at Gesher Human Services, is that Michigan businesses are always looking for a boost when the calendar turns.

“Seasonal employment will always exist," Charnas said. “State, local, county, parks, city parks, golf courses, all open, ice cream shops, these places are opening, so summer jobs exists may be more competition as folks who had been looking for full-time employment may now look to seasonal employment to get them through while they look to find a full-time year-round job."

More information on the hiring events can be found at this link.

“I would definitely bring your confidence, and just be yourself," Smith said.

