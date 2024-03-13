On 313 Day, we asked Detroiters what the city means to them. Here's what they said

(WXYZ) — Wednesday is March 13, also known as 313 Day in Detroit, where people from across the area celebrate the Motor City.

We went out on the streets to talk to metro Detroiters about what the city means to them.

Here's what they told us.

"313 means home. When I started Three Thirteen, it was saying 313 in a different way than it was currently being said at that time. Now it's just like a 360, everything has changed. So many different businesses and people are supporting. I'm just proud to be a part of what that looks like," Clement Brown said.

WXYZ

"Detroit is a great city and a great place to live. I love Detroit. I just love the feel of Detroit," Rochelle Smith said.

WXYZ

"If you have a 313 area code, you kind of have it with pride, you know, like from a 313. So I like that," Minda Nichols said.

WXYZ

"Detroit means everything to me. I've lived here for 70 years. I don't live right in the city, but we spend a lot of time in Detroit," Don O'Connell said.

WXYZ

"I love Detroit. I'm 88 years old, I was born here 88 years ago," Dr. John Telford said.

WXYZ

"Sinbads is celebrating, last month it's 75th year of business with the same family. Detroit is everything to us," Trina Blanche from Sinbads told us. "We love Detroiters, they support us and they're great to us

WXYZ

"It means home. It means, you know, all my childhood memories, it means family health and we want three of them," Tyrone Jordan said.

WXYZ

