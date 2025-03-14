Ordinance would allow for unlimited number of recreational marijuana shops in Warren

(WXYZ) — Warren City Council's initial approval to allow an unlimited number of recreational marijuana shops to open in the city isn't a done deal.

But a local business owner says it's finally about time they're close to a decision.

"I'm just happy that we're close. We're on the 1-yard line. That's where I'd like to think we are. We need one more meeting, and ... hopefully one more unanimous vote to push it over the finish line," said Mark Abraham, CEO of Vendco Michigan.

Abraham says the vision behind this space on Mound Road near 10 Mile in Warren is for it to become a recreational marijuana shop.

But the CEO of Vendco Michigan says it's sat vacant for a number of years. What's the hold up? An ongoing lawsuit.

Years ago, multiple parties accused the city of unfairly capping the number of medicinal marijuana dispensaries that could open.

So the city decided to hold off on creating an ordinance for recreational shops.

"While we were working our way through this suit, we started building this out, because many times we got very close," he said.

For years, he says he's paid taxes on the vacant property and hasn't recouped a return for the construction costs.

Finally on Tuesday, city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for an unlimited number of recreational shops.

With that, shops are limited when it comes to where they can open and how close to places like homes and schools.

"I do not think that unlimited licenses are helpful and beneficial for the neighborhoods and I'm not confident that the city has been maintaining the grow facilities already in the city," said Lori Harris, a concerned resident.

Longtime Warren city resident Lori Harris, who also made her voice heard at the council meeting, says her concerns include smell, any related-crime, and the potential for businesses to break zoning rules.

"I don't like the prevalence of marijuana, people driving with kids in their cars with it. I just hate to see that. It's still a drug. It's still not harmless," she said.

I also spoke with Warren City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty.

WATCH: Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty discusses marijuana ordinance

Extended interview: Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty discusses marijuana ordinance

"We're not going to have a hundred people, ya know, busting down the door here asking for a permit, and the city is not going to be filled with pot shops. I would be surprised at the end of the day if we had more than 10 open their door successfully," said Lafferty.

Lafferty says the hype has worn off since other nearby communities have recreational shops.

And he says sees the tax revenue as a plus.

"The city's been missing out on possibly over $800,000 in taxable revenue each and every year," he said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for March 25.

