Original Sewing & Quilting Expo aims to spark creativity for metro Detroiters

(WXYZ) — Sewists, makers and quilters are taking over Novi this weekend as the Sewing & Quilting Expo is back at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

It features wall-to-wall fabric finds, live demos and hands-on classes for every skill level. From vintage patterns to the newest machines, organizers said it's all about sparking creativity & community.

From fabric to finish, there's something special about seeing creativity take shape, one stitch at a time.

"You want to touch it and feel it and see how it drapes and if it's going to hold its shape or if it's going to be too big," Cindy Boese, from Haberman Fabrics, said.

From experts to first-timers, there's room for everyone at the expo. Dozens of vendors from around the country have set up displays. Some long-time attendees tell me events like this keep the time-honored tradition alive.

"We want to help share our knowledge with others, teach younger ones how to sew, and keep that interest going," Janice Ford, an American Sewing Guild Member, said.

That legacy is stitched with care and passed down through generations. The expo also includes some new techniques.

"It is something to build with your hands. So the legacy to be able to give to your friends and family," Patti Mitrowski, the owner of Sew Many Things, said.

Each piece tells a story. Some reflect culture, memories, and roots from around the world.

"My designs are inspired by the African designs like the African fabrics that I grew up with. So that's where my inspiration comes from, of course, mixed with my experience from living here, you know, blend together," Yemisi Bamisaye, the owner of Motherland Fabrics, said.

Whether it's a handmade quilt, custom garnet, or a spark of inspiration, creativity is the common thread.

"I love the creativity. Everybody that works there is amazing, like amazing. So I'm always learning, oh, this goes with this, or let's combine this," Boese said.

The expo runs through Saturday.

