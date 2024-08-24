Parents of block party shooting victims say DPD is not communicating with them

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After speaking with the family of Jordan Thornhill, one of the victims from the Fourth of July block party shootings, more victims’ families reached out to me.

They expressed that they are frustrated with DPD because of the lack of communication and that they feel that there is a disconnect between the families of victims of crime and the Detroit Police Department. So, I reached out to chief white today and I asked him about it.

“Are you aware that the families of the block party shootings dating back from May, they aren’t getting any communication from DPD? Are you aware of that?”

“Well, that would be shocking to me, for me,” White answered.

“I haven’t gotten a phone call. No one reached out and said hey Phillip how you doing today…at least that…we haven’t gotten anything,“ says Phillip Arnold Sr., the father of a victim.

Arnold is not just heartbroken over the death of his son, Phillip Arnold Jr., but he is also brokenhearted at the fact that DPD is not reaching out to his family.

Phillip Jr. was killed on July the seventh at an unsanctioned block party shooting on the city’s east side. Collectively twenty-one people were shot and Phillip Jr. was one of two victims who died from their injuries.

And his dad says he hasn’t spoken with anyone in at least five weeks.

“I had to reach out personally to even get any information on anything…any detective on the case,” he says.

Sadly, Phillip is not alone in this matter.

The families of Imani Peterson and Keonne Tremble both say they also have not been contacted by anyone at DPD.

“I feel like they not doing enough. They not doing they job. They not reaching (out) unless you call them. You have to call them,” says Peterson’s mother Ceria Joyce. ”And I just feel like it’s not fair, just feel like no one’s doing nothing. And it hurts to know your daughter out here that got killed and you don’t know what’s going on.”

Imani was shot in June at another unsanctioned block party. She succumbed to her injuries fifteen days later.

I spoke with the grandmother of Keonne Tremble. Who says her granddaughter was also killed in June at another unsanctioned block party on the city’s east side. But the last time she heard from DPD was in June.

“I have to contact them, they don’t contact me,” Monica Murray says.

As of the current time, no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

"When I tell you I heard so many stories about what happened that night…but none of it has reached the police. That’s just people telling other people,” Murray says.

“It’s really hurting me because like I said, I’m doing all the reaching out and I’m telling her I have stuff from the streets like…let me tell y’all what I’m hearing…I need to know and…I just feel like she actin like,” says Joyce.

“It just eats me up inside thinking that I will probably never know, who or why my son was murdered," says Arnold.

“Here is what I am willing to do. If you can provide me all of who these folks are. Give me their names and phone numbers. I will bring them to a table in my office. I will talk to them,” says Chief White.

Now I will be keeping you updated on when the meeting between the chief and the victims’ families will happen.

But in the meantime, if you want to support these families there is a ride for justice against gun violence tomorrow where all the victims from the block party shootings will be honored.

