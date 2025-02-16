PHOTOS: Channel 7 viewers share snow photos after storm hits metro Detroit on Sunday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday. According to 7 News Detroit Meterologist Hally Vogel, snow will become scattered this afternoon & evening as winds increase today. Arctic air returns has a grip on us through most of the week.
Here are snow photos from our viewers
This is perfect snow shoeing weatherPhoto by: Carrie McGowan in Rochester Hills Photo by: Nancy Cece in Brownstown Photo by: Christopher Rentfrow Photo by: Chuck Hengesbach in Grayling Photo by: Evangelist Johnson