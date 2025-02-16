Watch Now
NewsWhere Your Voice Matters

PHOTOS: Channel 7 viewers share snow photos after storm hits metro Detroit on Sunday

PHOTOS: Channel 7 viewers share snow photos after storm hits metro Detroit on Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday. According to 7 News Detroit Meterologist Hally Vogel, snow will become scattered this afternoon & evening as winds increase today. Arctic air returns has a grip on us through most of the week.

Here are snow photos from our viewers

Carrie McGowan in Rochester Hills.jpg This is perfect snow shoeing weatherPhoto by: Carrie McGowan in Rochester Hills Nancy Cece in Brownstown.jpg Photo by: Nancy Cece in Brownstown Christopher Rentfrow.jpg Photo by: Christopher Rentfrow Chuck Hengesbach in Grayling.jpg Photo by: Chuck Hengesbach in Grayling Evangelist Johnson.jpg Photo by: Evangelist Johnson

PHOTOS: Channel 7 viewers share snow photos after storm hits metro Detroit on Sunday

close-gallery
  • Carrie McGowan in Rochester Hills.jpg
  • Nancy Cece in Brownstown.jpg
  • Christopher Rentfrow.jpg
  • Chuck Hengesbach in Grayling.jpg
  • Evangelist Johnson.jpg

Share

This is perfect snow shoeing weatherCarrie McGowan in Rochester Hills
Nancy Cece in Brownstown
Christopher Rentfrow
Chuck Hengesbach in Grayling
Evangelist Johnson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next