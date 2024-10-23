Pistons fans excited for new season with new coaches, front office

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are tipping their season off tonight against the Indiana Pacers, and they're looking to turn the page with a fresh start, including new coaches, a new front office and some new players.

After last season, which can only be described as tumultuous year with a franchise-worst 14-68 record, including a staggering 28-game losing streak.

I went out to downtown Detroit to see who has some hope in the Pistons this upcoming season ahead of tonight's opener.

"It's been a while since the city has been able to take pride in their basketball team," said Pistons fan Alex Ray. "We got some core young guys that we hopefully keep building on and the city can get behind them."

"I think there's a spirit of winning right now in Detroit," said Pistons fan Bobby Sealz. "I just think they need to stick to the script."

"I think they need their mojo back," said Pistons fan Deion Watkins. "They need people in the stadium and stuff."

The Pistons are looking to make a comeback this season after clearing house after posting a 14-68 record last season. The Pistons have revamped in hopes to come back stronger this season, some fans are hopeful but others say it's going to take time.

"They have to do better, and they're going to do better," said NBA fan Lewis Monroe. "They're not going to get to the Eastern Conference (Finals) but they're improving."

"I don't know about over .500, I am not qualified to speak on it, but it is hard to do worse than better," said Pistons fan Hassan Elamine.

"I got faith in the Pistons," Bobby said. "They're my hometown team, I love the Pistons and they've been gradually getting better and I think they'll pull it off this time."

"We got Cade (Cunningham), (Jalen) Duren has another year under his belt, and if they can follow suit like the Tigers did, hopefully they'll pull something off we were not expecting. But we have to win a few (games) first," Alex said.

I caught up with sisters Verlynn & Deeazree, who were playing basketball at Erma Henderson Park. SO I had to ask the questions about the Pistons and their upcoming season.

"The city is lit right now, and the Tigers and the Lions definitely have them turnt up right now," Veralynn said. "Hopefully they do get some of that energy from them and represent us the right way...we got new spice to the team, a new coach, a couple new players, hopefully they come up with a different strategy, something way different than last year."

"We hot right now," said Deeazree. "We need the Pistons to be hot too, and be ready for the Pistons to turn up."

"Please do better than last year's strategy work with the new coach," Verlynn said. "Work together as a team, it's a team sport and we can get the show on the road."

