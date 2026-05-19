(WXYZ) — Major changes are on the way for several Pontiac schools. The board of education announced Monday night the decision to close Owen Elementary as well as Kennedy School, both located on Baldwin Ave.

Kennedy School is a place for students who have disabilities, and it's all part of the district's "strategic work plan."

See the full story from Pontiac Reporter Jolie Sherman in the video below

Plan to close 2 schools in Pontiac brings frustration for teachers & parents

“Definitely sad, frustrated, upset. Not because of it happening, but the way that it happened," Amanda Ziegler, a teacher at Owen Elementary, told me.

Ziegler teaches first grade and said she wishes there was more communication from the district about her school closing at the end of the school year.

“We’re not saying we’re against this, we understand, but you can’t just expect us to be on board with it fully, we want to be able to be heard," Ziegler said.

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On Monday, the board of education approved the "strategic work plan," which includes closing the schools. Faculty and staff from Owen will be split among Alcott Elementary and Pontiac Middle School. Owen students will go to Alcott.

Kennedy School programming will be relocated to Pontiac High School.

Also happening next school year — all 5th graders in the district will go to Pontiac Middle School, making it a grade 5-8 school.

Jay Reynolds, who has grandchildren in the district, says he's not on board with the plan.

“They’re too young. They need a couple more years," Reynolds said.

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Another grandparent is also uncomfortable with 5th graders going to the middle school.

“You have 10-year-olds going to school with 13 and 14-year-olds, and then they have to be on the same as those, kids? No. That’s crazy," Margo Walker Daniels told me.

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We spoke to a parent whose son goes to Kennedy School, a place for students ages 2-26 with special needs.

“This building is not safe, too many people there, and in my opinion, they don’t have a correct wing for handicapped children," the parent told us.

This parent didn't want to be on camera, but she says her son has been going to Kennedy for 19 years, but that will all change in the fall.

“He’s not going to Pontiac High School," the parent said.

The changes will go into effect during the 2026-27 school year.

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