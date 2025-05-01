Plymouth's Old Village sees business boom, plans for improvement district

(WXYZ) — Business growth in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood is sparking conversations about how to enhance the historic area, with city leaders considering a corridor improvement authority that could fund beautification projects.

Rebecca Nicholson saw potential in a condemned building being renovated in Old Village Plymouth, about half a mile from downtown, across the railroad tracks.

"I just always had my eye on this spot even in that state," said Nicholson.

The owners gave new life to the abandoned space, leasing it to Nicholson to open East Elm Kitchen Co.

"I was hopeful and we had done our research, we anticipated that there would be continued growth and development," said Nicholson.

A year and a half later, she's watching that growth happen outside her front door.

"It's really special. We all lift each other up," said Nicholson.

High-end restaurants Chicanes and Red Ryder Lounge recently opened in the area. A general store is coming soon, and there are plans to transform the historic train depot.

"We are a hot spot, we are a hot spot now," said Jan Waller, who has lived in Old Village since 2016.

Waller says she saw the area's potential all along.

"It has a charm and a character of its own, and we want to retain that," said Waller.

Interview: Jan Waller shares her love for Old Village in Plymouth:

Interview: Jan Waller shares her love for Old Village in Plymouth

That's why she joined the Old Village Association.

"It's residents and businesses working together to just try to spruce up this side of town and make it something special that we see in it," said Trish Horstman, president of the Old Village Association and owner of Little Needles Tattoo.

Horstman says the group has been planning events, supporting and preserving the area for 40 years.

"We've been trying to get the attention here for a long time and finally we're starting to see that it's coming," said Horstman.

As property values increase, city leaders are in early conversations about reinvesting the money into the area by creating a corridor improvement authority.

"What that would really allow for is economic development of an area," said Jennifer Kehoe, city commissioner.

A resolution of intent to create a Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) was approved at the last meeting. Kehoe says it's inspired by the success of the Downtown Development Authority and behaves in the same way.

Kehoe says the proposed plan is still in the early phases, but in the first five years, it could capture between $90,000 and $150,000 a year.

"Some of the projects might be new lighting, new streetscapes down here, benches, trash cans, planters, twinkle lights. There are endless possibilities of what could be done here," said Kehoe.

Horstman hopes this funding accelerates the ongoing transformation. A public hearing is scheduled for May 19.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

