FARMINGTON (WXYZ) — A post-secondary program in Farmington Hills is helping young adults with physical and developmental disabilities gain crucial work skills and achieve independence.

Program helps young adults with disabilities gain independence through job training partnerships

Visions Unlimited, located near Shiawassee and Tuck Road, serves students ages 18-26 who have developmental or physical disabilities, focusing on building independence through real-world work experience.

"Our focus here is to get them to be as independent as possible," said Randy Moore, teacher and transition coordinator at Visions Unlimited.

The program accomplishes this mission through hands-on job and life-skills training.

"I'll give them reminders but everything they're doing in here are things they're pretty much doing on their own," Moore said.

Visions Unlimited also partners with local businesses and organizations that provide students opportunities to develop skills in real work settings.

"It's amazing. They open up their doors to us. They allow them the opportunity to volunteer and there are some places the students do so well that they're offering them paid employment," Moore said.

One such business partner is Peterlin's Restaurant and Bar in Farmington, where students help with cleaning, organizing, and running food.

"It's crucial to see how much they're advancing day in and day out, each time they're here," said Zach Peterlin, owner of Peterlin's Restaurant and Bar.

The relationship between Peterlin's and Visions Unlimited began years ago when the program helped care for the restaurant's flowers during winter months.

Peterlin has witnessed remarkable transformations in the students who volunteer at his establishment.

"Some of them coming in are extremely shy and don't want really want to talk to people and get involved. By the end of the year, they're hanging out and the confidence level has skyrocketed through the roof," Peterlin said.

Michele Kramp, a former Visions Unlimited student, is living proof of the program's success. After volunteering at Peterlin's through the Visions program, she was hired as a host.

"I liked their food and I really wished I could work here," Kramp said.

When asked about her favorite part of her first job, Kramp didn't hesitate: "Building friends with my coworkers."

Kramp credits the Visions Unlimited program with giving her the foundation needed for employment success.

"They helped me to put trust and confidence in myself so I can be out in the world getting a job," Kramp said.

Visions Unlimited is available for people living within the Farmington Public Schools area.

