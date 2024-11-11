Raising the voices of those who have served our country on Veterans Day

(WXYZ) — There are a lot of events happening today to celebrate veterans and thank them for their service. We are also raising the voices of those who have served and sharing what's important to them,

On top of the celebrations and deals meant to thank veterans for their service, getting the opportunity to share those personal stories and current concerns is what makes this day special.

Robert Middleton decided on being a Marine at the very young age of 5.

"I saw a marine in his dress blue zip clothes and I was so awe struck about him," Middleton said. "And I said when I grow up I want to wear one of those uniforms and I did."

Enlisting after his high school graduation, the combat veteran served on Operation Dewey Cannon in Viertnam from 1967-1972.

"It was truly an honor to serve my country," Middleton said.

Proud Air Force Veteran Pascal Koyton also served in Vietnam.

"I enjoyed every bit of my tour but I'd do it again," Koyton said.

Now they both are continuing to serve in different ways.

For Koyton, it's volunteering withthe non-profit Soldier's Angels, helping with free meals and even visiting with patients at the VA Hospital in Detroit.

"it makes me feel good," Koyton said. "I see em' in the hall way and I talk to em.'"

Middleton users as the National Commandant at the Montford Point Marines of America, preserving the legacy for the first Black marines.

"They were first inducted into the marine corps in 1942 prior to that 167 years prior to that there were no black us marines so they've truly become a national treasure," Middleton said.

Both are passionate about issues impacting veterans today like homelessness, both passionate about making sure veterans get access to resources.

"And they need help," Koyton said.

"No shame," Middleton said. "Be connected."

Both issues along with high suicide rates are what Brian Love, Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, says should also get attention to this veterans day.

"I think veterans would appreciate being thanked for their service but what they would really appreciate even more is being recognized for. It and being connected to the services that they earned," Love said.



