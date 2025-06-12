SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In rural Springfield Township, there's an uproar concerning a portion of farmland that could be converted to a gravel mine if a Dearborn-based company has its way.

Residents 'irate' over proposed gravel mine in Springfield Township

The Levy company has owned the land for decades. It's seeking a special land use permit from the township. If granted, the company said it plans to convert more than half of the land into a mining operation.

"I would love to stop the project and make 'em go elsewhere," Amanda Gruzin told 7 News Detroit.

She said that type of development is counterproductive to the peace she chose in buying her home and the land around it. Her family lives about a quarter mile from the site.

Gruzin started an online petition at change.org that's garnered about 1500 signatures, so far.

"The very serious consequences we're concerned about is our well water. We're all on wells out here, our air quality, our traffic control," she explained.

Residents Stephanie Nahas and Chris Todd also mentioned property values as a concern.

"I was irate. I was absolutely irate," Nahas said of the learning of the proposed mine.

She said she's also concerned about semi-trucks pulling out slowly onto Ormond Road, diesel exhaust, and silica dust.

"Silica is a known carcinogen," Nahas said.

Todd and his family live about 1500 feet from the farmland.

"My family has owned this property since 1971. I want to live here. I want to die here. But I cannot have a company coming as my neighbor, threatening to poison our air," he told 7 News Detroit.

7 News Detroit spoke with Ruben Maxbauer. He's the director of the Levy Company.

"When it comes to individual concerns about air or water or sound or vibration, there are state regulations, there are federal regulations, there are local regulations. We follow every single one of those regulations. It's critical to us that the community feels comfortable with what we're doing," he said.

Maxbauer said residents are welcome to take a tour and gain a better understanding of the proposed mining operation.

He said the company surveyed the land for sand and gravel in the 1970s, then bought it in the 1980s, and that's it's always been the plan to mine a portion of the land long-term.

When asked what the company's next step would be if the special land use permit isn't granted, Maxbauer replied, "So, if we are not granted special land use right now, we will continue to farm the property as we explore our options for what we'll do next."

"Uncertain if the company will sue," 7 News Detroit asked.

"That's a fair way to phrase it," Maxbauer replied.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Springfield Township supervisor Ric Davis said the following:

The applicant has the right to file an application. We have the responsibility to follow state law and township ordinances. We will review and analyze all evidence submitted by the applicant. We are not making any decision until we have gone thorough review. You can trust that the board and planning commissioners are capable and are advised by extremely capable attorneys and consultants.



