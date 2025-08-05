Returning college students react to Procter & Gamble price increases

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Investments in higher quality production and the impact of tariffs are driving one of the world's largest manufacturers of consumer goods to make significant changes to their pricing structure.

Procter & Gamble recently announced a price increase on 25% of their products, which will become effective over the next few months.

The company describes the change as a "mid-single digit percentage increase" affecting a quarter of their product lineup, which includes household staples like Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.

"From dish soap to laundry detergent to toothpaste, tissues, toilet paper, my house itself probably has 10 or 12 products made by Procter & Gamble," said Joseph Eisenhauer, Dean of College of Business Administration at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Eisenhauer believes this is just the beginning of a trend that consumers should prepare for.

"A 2-3 percent price increase is probably not the end of what we're gonna see," Eisenhauer said.

The price hikes come at a particularly challenging time for college students preparing to return to school, many of whom are already operating on tight budgets.

"It feels like a very very bad time for them to do, almost exploitative," said Madeline Compton, who is transferring to Wayne State University this fall.

As a commuting student, Compton is concerned about how these increases will affect her household's budget.

"I'm a commuting student but still contributing to the household. It's really important for me at least living at home helping with budget. We're all like 'let's get our essentials ready, let's get our toothpaste, our detergent,'" Compton said.

Jackson Grimes, an incoming Wayne State freshman living off campus, shares similar concerns.

"The markup on prices will be crazy," Grimes said.

Living independently means these price increases will directly impact his ability to maintain his living space.

"I have to spend more money on stuff I need, need cleaning supplies, toothbrushes, and everything else I need to keep myself clean and the house clean," Grimes said.

Procter & Gamble states that the single-digit percent increase aligns with overall inflation. The company also cites recent tariff announcements as factors in their price adjustments.

"The sensitivity of buyers and the sensitivity of sellers will determine how much of those tariffs are paid by Americans and how much are paid by firms overseas but certainly we should be expecting to see price increases as a result of taxes," Eisenhauer said.

