'Right now, you cannot fill': Local dental health professionals speak on dental hygienist shortage

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Your dental health is a major part of making sure your overall health is where it needs to be. However, many dental practices may have a much harder time ensuring patients that they can provide them with great oral care.

Many industries and professions have experienced a steady post-pandemic bounce back. However, some are still struggling to recover following a nearly two-year global shutdown.

“In 2020, you know, we were out of work," said Dr. Michael Wojcik. "Our offices were shut down until June of ’20. When we came back in June of ’20, there was no vaccine available. And, at that time, you know, that put some pressure on staff. And, hygienists in particular, some of the hygienists chose not to come back to work or left the workforce.”

Dr. Wojcik is a senior periodontist at Periodontal Specialties in Clinton Township. He says his specialty dental practice and others have experienced staffing issues.

“Right now, you cannot fill," Dr. Wojcik said. "If you’re looking for a hygienist, it is a void that is not easy to fill. And, hygiene programs cannot graduate hygienists at a rate fast enough to fill the need.”

“The Michigan Dental Association estimates that 30 percent of dental hygienists have left the profession and not returned," said Dr. Peter Leone, a Michigan Board Certified Periodontist. So, dentistry and our profession in general is seeing a downtick in the amount of available hygienists.”

Dental hygienists like Violet Odell are vital to any dental practice. They educate patients on dental procedures, clean and polish teeth, take dental X-rays and even trained to give numbing injections if needed.

“I like taking care of people," Violet said. "I like helping them. I like people to come in maybe they’re nervous and now I can change that for them. And, when you change something for someone and you’re like look you have a great smile. Be confident.”

But now, the dental industry's focus is trying to find additional people like Violet that are well-qualified and reliable.

Delta Dental's Margaret Trimer says her company wants to help be part of the solution.

“We are supporting a scholarship program that is very robust," Margaret said. "It not only pays tuition. It pays for the fees that are hygienists who are emerging have to pay for equipment. And, equipment is not a small cost. Anywhere between five and $10,000 to buy the tools just to use in the academic programs.”

Margaret also says Delta Dental's goal is not only to help the industry attract and keep more hygienists.

But it's also to bring in a more diverse pool of new candidates to the profession which will better support the various dental practices they serve.

The scholarship application process starts in February. If you're interested in applying, you can find more info at this link.

