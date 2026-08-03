DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's west side has a new community marketplace where residents can shop for fresh groceries and products from local entrepreneurs.

Watch Demetrios' report below

Shops on Six opens on Detroit's west side, providing local marketplace for entrepreneurs

Shops on Six officially opened Monday on West McNichols Road near San Juan Drive. The marketplace is led by Live6 Alliance, a planning organization focused on the corridor.

The collaborative marketplace features products from local entrepreneurs, ranging from luxury candles to hair protection accessories. For some vendors, it marks their first time selling goods in a brick-and-mortar setting.

Caitlin Murphy, executive director of Live6 Alliance, said the marketplace is designed to help small businesses grow.

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"This is a project we're really proud of and happy to be bringing to West McNichols," Murphy said.

"We've worked with a lot of small businesses over the years on pop-up markets. So I think the point of this is to provide a stable retail display within a neighborhood and the goal is to incubate them, grow them into more space, more product offerings," Murphy said.

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Sydni Warner, founder of The Duey Dealer, is among the vendors making their brick-and-mortar debut at the marketplace.

"I'm really excited about being able to have some stuff on the shelves. I think it'll be a nice little opening for me," Warner said.

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Karlis Pulley, owner of Sweet Aroma Candle Company, said the opportunity carries a deeper meaning.

"If we want to invest in Detroit, we have to invest in the community and the neighbors and neighborhoods first. So I'm honored to be a part of this," Pulley said.

Anchoring Shops on Six is The Counter, a small-format grocery store offering affordable fresh foods. Founder Karlyta Williams said the concept was inspired by her great-grandparents, who owned a market in southwest Detroit.

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"You should not have to stray far for the things that make you feel nourished and taken care of. So it is essential that we see even more of these," Williams said.

The Counter is supported by a $25,000 grant through Detroit's Green Grocer Program.

Mayor Mary Sheffield said access to groceries is a top concern among Detroit residents.

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"We recently conducted a city wide survey with over 6,000 residents who participated. The number one thing residents said they wanted was access to groceries," Sheffield said.

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Neighbors near Shops on Six say they welcome the new marketplace. Fatima Geter, who lives near the market, summed up what it means to those in the area.

"Oh my God. What it means to a senior like me is priceless," Geter said.

Shops on Six will initially open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and some Saturdays. Additional hours are expected to be added in late September or early October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

