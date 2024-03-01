Should teens ages 16 & 17 be able to vote in local elections? Metro Detroiters sound off

(WXYZ) — A town in Vermont is now allowing 16- and 16-year-olds to vote on local issues and in local elections, according to a report this week from the Associated Press.

It's important to note, this would only apply to local issues in Brattleborro, Vermont, not federal or state elections.

The move has people thinking and asking questions, so I went out to talk to people and find out if they think the voting age should be lowered in Michigan.

Many people may not know this, but in Michigan, you can actually register to vote when you're 16 yaers old, but you must be 18 years old to actually vote.

So, should 16- and 17-year-olds be allowed to cast a ballot?

“I absolutely agree with it,"

“I think that’s too young,"

“I think that could be a really interesting concept,"

“I am 16 years old,"

Noel Borgquist said he's concerned some young people may be apathethic.

“Even if people are given the option to get involved, I don’t know if they will," Borgquist said.

Jacob Glover is 16 and thinks letting young people vote would amplify their voice.

"They’re the future of our country. But at the same time, they’re a lot of less informed. And a lot more susceptible to, like, the opinion they grew up around," Glover said.

Glover said he and his peers are the ones who are going to have to live with the choices made today. Borgquist agrees.

“Stuff like climate change and pollution and stuff, it’s getting worse by the day and it’s important to get involved and you can do that when you’re younger but it’s kind of hard without having the ability to vote and actually get your voice out there," Borgquist said.

James Rawls, a seasoned voter, vigurs minors may lack a certain level of life experience to be responsible enough to make decisions at the ballot box.

“Now I can see the 17 that’s going to be 18 by November because, to me, that is an age where they are suppose to be responsible. But right now, we also have a lot of people that are a lot older than that that are not responsible," he said.

Lowering the voting age isn't a foreign concept. 16-year-olds in some communities in Maryland can vote in municipal elections. In Newark, N.J., they can vote in school bard races.

While it hasn't gone into effect in Vermont yet, two cities in California have passed the same measure.

Amber Stern said she's all for it, with conditions.

“I believe that the children are our future. Ya know, the next generation. We depend on them. So, to hear their voice is important. Just make sure that they absolutely educated on the local themes and everything," Stern said.

