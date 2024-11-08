Should the U.S. enforce a social media ban for kids? Parents & docs sound off

(WXYZ) — hould kids be allowed to use social media? And how young is too young? This is debate has been a hot topic of discussion for years, and now, it's being reignited by Australia's recent decision to ban social media for children under the age of 16.

I took to the streets to see what local parents and experts had to say about the issue.

As adults, having what can seem like the entire world at our fingertips can be helpful. But for as much good that can come from what's on these little devices, there are just as many dangers, especially for our children.

"They need more time to be kids, play with their hands and be outside," Kaitlyn Lawless, who is in favor of the restrictions, said.

You may have heard the term "doom-scrolling" thrown around a few times, maybe from an influencer on social media or a parent upset with their kids for too much screen time.

"And they're playing games all night long. What about homework?" Karryn Mahale said.

The experts on child behavior and development, like Dr. Asha Shajahn from Corewell Health, say doom scrolling is more than just a silly term. It's actually detrimental to kids' health.

"You have a lot of issues with interference on like homework and school work, you have problems with cyberbullying, also a lot of unhealthy behaviors can occur with like depression, anxiety, poor body image, self-esteem problems and sleep disruption," Shajahan said.

It also hinders the way our kids interact socially.

"A lot of times kids aren't meeting up in person anymore, they're losing those social skills," Shajahan added.

And our friends from down under are heeding these warnings and working to protect their youth from these negative effects by passing a law to ban the use of social media for kids under the age of 16.

Some parents here in our neck of the woods say that's not a bad idea.

"There are opportunities for more peer pressure that way and I think they see adults and young adults are doing and think they need to as well," Lawless said.

But not everyone agrees, saying there needs to be balance.

"Educational or useful material, kind of restricted access is good, but giving access to a reel or short from YouTube, because parents don't know what their kids are watching," Jessica Dias said.

Donna Dotson, a senior pediatric therapist at Children's Hospital of Michigan, says as this first generation of kids raised on social media start to grow into adulthood, we are discovering their over-exposure to screens and social media has affected them in ways they may not have expected.

"Bones are going to grow in response to the pressure and position that they're put in. And so if they are chronically growing into a hunched posture, then you're trying to correct that as adults," Dotson said.

But parents of kids and teens- you're in luck! These experts have come armed with some advice on how to minimize exposure to social media:



Enforce device-free times in your home

Encourage your kids to have friends over to foster in-person relationships

And talk with the parents of your kids friends about making a pact to keep them off social media.. so nobody feels left out.

"It's just a good starting point, but there's a lot more work to be done," Shajahan said.



