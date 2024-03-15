Watch Now
Should you tip for carry-out? Metro Detroiters have a variety of opinions

To tip or not to tip? That's what we're asking metro Detroiters when it comes to people picking up meals for carry out. I went over to Canton to speak with people who had a wide range of opinions on the topic.
"What are your thoughts when it comes to tipping for carryout?" I asked.

"I definitely think you should. At least, maybe like a dollar or something," Jenna said.

“I think you should because they’re still working and bagging up all your stuff. So, I think, like, if you don’t have it then at least do the minimum. Like a dollar, at least something," Destiny added.

"To tip or not to tip for carryout?" I asked Darrell.

"I think you should tip, yes. There’s nothing wrong with tipping. Sure, maybe a dollar or two. When you come back and see if you like the food, and how the person made it. Pretty good. Sure. Why not?” he said.

“For a sit-down restaurant (where) I’m getting served, yea, sure. But not for a carryout. Why? I’m getting my food, and I’m leaving. I don’t see the need for it," Tony said. “Well, put it to you this way. Would you tip a McDonalds employee?”

"What are your thoughts on this?" I asked Nadia.

"I'm not tipping. I don't tip, because I'm coming in. It's not like you're coming to me. I mean, you did make the food, but I had to pay for it," Nadia said.

Logan Johnson said this topic hits home since he used to work as a pizza delivery driver.

"Just from speaking with you, it sounds like you know firsthand the importance of tipping. Even with carryout," I said.

"Absolutely. People that work inside do get higher wage than like delivery drivers and people that depend mainly on tips but I believe in giving as much as I can," Logan said.

His response to those who say they're running in and out, so, why tip?

“They’re still providing a service. So, ya know, tips help. Especially now. Inflation’s at an all-time high. So, I like to give a little bit," he said.

