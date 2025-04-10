'Sickening.' Calls for change after 1.2M gallons of raw sewage released from Oakland to Macomb County

(WXYZ) — Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is asking the State of Michigan to take action following the release of raw sewage from neighboring Oakland County.

Miller sent a letter Wednesday to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Phillip Roos, alleging a "sickening release" of 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage on April 3.

Macomb County officials said the sewage was released from Oakland County’s George W. Kuhn Retention Treatment Basin into the Red Run Drain, which is located along Dequindre Road, north of 13 Mile.

On the day after the release, Miller said Public Works staff discovered sanitary wipes, condoms and tampons in shrubs and trees along the banks of the Red Run.

“I am sure many more numerous waste products and floatables washed further downstream into the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair,” Miller said in the letter. “These raw sewage discharges have occurred for many years, and nothing has ever been done.”

Macomb County said the Kuhn Basin serves as the stormwater and sanitary flow from 14 communities in Oakland County. When the capacity is insufficient, the basin overflows and discharges into the flow of the Red Run Drain with minimal treatment.

Miller wants Oakland County to either separate storm sewers from sanitary flow, build large open or enclosed retention basins, add detention ponds and more.

