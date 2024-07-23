Small, dangerous device could land you in prison for up to 10 years, federal law enforcement warn

DETROIT (WXYZ) — They're called "Glock switches" or just switches and can turn a handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

"We've seen a 600% (nationwide) increase in the recovery of firearms with these devices already on them," said James Deir, ATF Special Agent in Charge in Michigan. "There's no place in a civilized society for that type of weaponry. There's just no place to have that on the streets of America."

On Tuesday, ATF joined Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, in laying out the danger of the illegal devices that are as small as the size of a nickel and turn semi-automatic firearms into machine guns.

"This device that looks basically like a Lego, under federal law, is a machine gun," said Ison. "And you could face a penalty up to ten years in prison for the sheer possession of this device alone."

Federal investigators said many of the "Glock switches" or auto-sears are being purchased overseas in China and Russia and being shipped to the United States.

Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service have been able to intercept some of the devices and local law enforcement recently told 7 News Detroit, during a special on the switches, that they have found people also making them at home with the use of 3-D printers.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Here's how a 'Glock switch' works and why Detroit police are sounding the alarm

Here's how a 'Glock switch' works and why Detroit police are sounding the alarm

Special Agent Kenton Weston and an ATF firearms instructor conducted a live demonstration for journalists to show the speed at which a standard Glock can be fired compared to a firearm that has the device.

EXTRA VIDEO: ATF agents demonstrate firing difference between Glock & gun with Glock switch

ATF agents demonstrate firing difference between Glock & gun with Glock switch

"It only stops when you take your finger off the trigger or you run out of ammunition," said Weston. "This specific gun shoots 1,200 rounds per minute so it is faster than any gun on the battlefield and it can cause a lot of carnage and violence to the community."

Monday was the funeral for 20-year-old Shanae Fletcher, one of two people killed during an illegal block party in Detroit on July 7. Nineteen other people were wounded and among the weapons recovered by Detroit Police was a "Glock switch."

PREVIOUS REPORT: Illegal block parties across Detroit over July 4 weekend left 3 dead, 24 injured

Illegal block parties across Detroit over July 4 weekend left 3 dead, 24 injured

Quincy Smith, Program Manager for Ceasefire Detroit, talked about the toll of gun violence on our communities.

"We're losing too many. And what we're tired of seeing is the babies, the young people, oftentimes just out having a good time, enjoying their life," said Smith.

Members of Ceasefire Detroit work alongside the Detroit Health Department in an effort to make neighborhoods in the city safer. And they're also educating people on the penalties if they should get caught with a "Glock switch."

"If we see a young man with that 'Glock switch,' we can have that real conversation with him. Whatever we need to do to get that 'Glock switch' out of their hand," Smith said. "We put our lives on the line every single day to make sure we're trying to keep our young people safe and free."

ATF encourages anyone in possession of a "Glock switch" to contact their Detroit office immediately in order to surrender the device(s), without questions or penalties. But federal investigators said it won't be the same if you are caught in possession of or selling one.

EXTRA VIDEO: ATF special agent talks about Glock switch device

ATF special agent talks about Glock switch device

"There is no reason other than to inflict more violence. And we won't tolerate that," said Ison. "It should not be a dream for residents in Detroit to live in peaceful neighborhoods."

Where Your Voice Matters