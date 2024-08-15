Small town of Manchester gives thanks for release of Paul Whelan

MANCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Yellow ribbons tied in support of Paul Wheland and his family are getting new meaning in the community of Manchester in a show of thanksgiving for his return.

The ribbons that hung around town beginning in 2022 were a symbol that the small town stood united in prayer for the return of Paul Whelan even years after he was detained.

"Through the years we never wavered. We knew Paul was gonna get home and we were gonna be here waiting for him," said Mayor Patricia Vailliencourt.

Vailliencourt says Ed and Rosemary Wheland, who call that area home, are also dear friends to many. The couple continued to volunteer and remained present in the community throughout their sons detainment.

"We're a very close, helpful, look out for your neighbor Americana kinda community," said Vailliencourt.

On Thursday, around 75 community members who showed support over the five and a half years gathered in prayer, giving thanks to God at the area gazebo.

"So many times when you're pushing through the experience you forget to pause at the end and say thank you God for answering our prayers today was a moment for the community to gather together and say thank you," said Susan Thorpe Hitts, Pastor at Manchester: First United Methodist Church.

The Manchester Area Ministerial Association led the event.

Many community members brought along the ribbons to a collective basket that will be given to a fabric artist to create a quilt for the family.

The ribbons now symbolizing an answered prayer for many brought community member Elizabeth Polk to tears.

"When I cut it down last night it was amazing. Bugs were crawling on it it had been up there so long," Polk laughed with joy. "It just felt like closure."

Some ribbons still hung in downtown Manchester. Family friend Charlotte Major says they will be waiting for Paul when he returns.

"When Paul comes home, it would really be good for him to see," said Major.

Community members also shared cards that will also go to the family.

Wheland's attorney Ryan Fayhee said Wheland should be back in Michigan soon and is undergoing treatment and recovering in Texas.

"He's looking forward to beginning to rebuild his life after five and a half years away and so he's soon to return to Michigan and looking forward to being reacquainted with friends and family and getting his life in order," said Fayhee.