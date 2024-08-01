Small town of Manchester reacts to release of Paul Whelan, son of beloved couple

MANCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — After Paul Whelan graduated from Huron High School in Ann Arbor, his parents moved to the small town of Manchester in western Washtenaw County where the community has been hoping and praying for Paul's release from a prison in Russia.

RELATED VIDEO: Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

"I was hoping it was the truth and when I got it confirmed, it was just like my heart melted. I was so happy," said Manchester resident Virginia Johnson.

On Thursday, Mayor Patricia Vailliencourt called City Manager Michael Sessions to share the news they've all been waiting for.

"I know the community has been strong in wanting to make sure that Rosemary and Ed have that support and have that place to call home and Manchester is that place to call home and I believe our community really showed that to the Whelans through this process," Sessions told 7 News Detroit.

Leslie Kirkland came to know Paul's parents several years ago after she opened up Manchester Diner downtown on Adrian Street. It's also where a customer came in early Thursday morning to share the good news.

Extra Video: Stephanie Liebergen on release of Russian prisoners

Extra Video: Stephanie Liebergen on release of Russian prisoners

Kirkland said, "One of our regulars came in and was like, 'Hey, I just got a notice on my phone that they released Paul Whelan!' and I was like, what?"

Kirkland said it's been hard seeing Paul's parents over the last few years as they've seen hope of their son's possible release come and go.

"It broke my heart," Kirkland said. "Over the years seeing them, there's always some ... a sadness about them, you know, but they were always smiling."

Rosemary and Ed Whelan are known around Manchester for their volunteer work. And since their son has been imprisoned in Russia, yellow ribbons were tied to trees in the downtown area in hopes that he'd be back home soon.

Kirkland said, "It's just going to be great to actually take them down. Maybe they (Rosemary and Ed) will be the ones to take them down."

Where Your Voice Matters