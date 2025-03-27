Smart Shopper: How one app is giving people major deals on items set to expire soon

(WXYZ) — As part of our ongoing Smart Shopper series, I'm letting you in on a smart shopper's best-kept secret, an app called Flashfood.

It's an app where participating grocery stores will list foods that are set to expire soon and put them on sale for sale for pennies on the dollar.

In one instance I saw, there was a block of brie cheese for half-off.

Smart Shopper: How local stores are providing deals on produce & meat

Dozens of stores in Michigan are on board, but there's one problem, it seems like no one knows about the app. Many people I talked to had never heard of it.

Well you know Kiara, I’m not sure that’s not intentional, because shoppers, they want the deal," CEO Nicholas Bertram said.

Bertram tells me 80,000 people are using the app in Michigan. Last year, people saved $4.4 million, but he said many people won't discuss it.

"They lose some of the deals if their neighbor gets on the app as well," Bertram said.

Smart shopper: How you can save when buying snacks as prices continue to rise

When an item goes live on the app, it's first-come-first-serve. Inside a particular Meijer location, the workers at customer service told me the people who know use the app often.

"Is this something you would be interested in if you knew about it?" I asked Charles.

"I love saving food that is going to go to waste," he said. "I'm the fourth of 10 siblings and so we never wasted food we know what it's like to be without food so I am never for seeing food go into the dumpster."

More deals on the app, when I checked, include a produce box for $5, a salad bowl with avocado on sale for 50% off and some oranges for just 62 cents. Pickup was near the customer service area.

