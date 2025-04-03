Smart Shopper: Saving on your grocery bill by making a few items at home

(WXYZ) — With fears growing over the price increases we could see from new tariffs being imposed, many people are looking at the cost of what they're buying closely, especially at the grocery store. That's why every week we take a look at the cost of six grocery staples at four metro Detroit grocery stores.

WXYZ

Walmart pulling almost a clean sweep of affordable pricing this week, with a gallon of 2 percent milk, a dozen large eggs, a loaf of what bread, a family pack of chicken breast and a box of toasted oats cereal all being the least expensive there.

But I will note, both Aldi and Meijer prices for eggs dropped significantly this week, which could be a good sign. Meijer is still holding down the fort when it comes to the cheapest pound of 80/20 beef, with a frozen version a full dollar cheaper than it's competitors.

WXYZ

So as you can imagine, Walmart has the cheapest total this week at $28.16. What's on sale this week?

Tyson Chicken is buy one, get one free at Kroger, and Aldi is selling three pounds of Tyson chicken drumsticks for $2.67 or roughly 89 cents a pound.

Now as much as I have learned researching and finding ways to save us all money, I don't have all the answers. So I enlisted the help of professional Smart Shopper Trae Bodge, who gives us all a challenge of sorts.

WXYZ

"Sometimes we are paying a lot of money on certain things that we go through a lot at home that we potentially could be making ourselves, A couple of offenders for me are hummus and granola," Trae said. "I make a big batch of granola that lasts us about two weeks, it is literally a fraction of what you would pay at the grocery store."

So the challenge this week is to think about an item or two you can make at home to save at the store. Go through your pantry, and see if there's items at home you can make for cheaper. For me, popping popcorn at home saves me money, and you can't beat the smell of fresh popcorn.

Where Your Voice Matters