Sons take over beloved Novi salon to keep late father's legacy alive

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — At Salon Head West in Novi, it's business almost as usual, but the feeling in the air is that something is missing.

"It's been a lot quieter. It's different now. You don't have those funny little jokes that he would have and, you know, his nicknames," stylist Maia Wolnowski said.

Jeff West ran a salon full of energy until August 2024, when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

"He joked with everybody. He made them feel at home here. He loved his clients," longtime client Lynda Novak said.

He had a personality that could fill any room.

"We had fun together. All we ever did every single day was have fun," said stylist Rosie Marchesotti, who spent 26 years with West. "He was the life of the party. Every person that walked into the salon felt welcomed and valued by him.”

West volunteered his services in the community and was well known by locals who became regulars.

His mother owned a salon in the Novi area and taught her children to do hair. Some of her clients became his.

West carried on her legacy and now his sons are hoping to do the same for him.

Now motivated by a love of their father and a burning desire to preserve his legacy, his sons Nash and Walker are trying to keep his salon.

They are not licensed hairstylist and do not plan to do any hair. They will operate as owners managing operations.

"We're looking to hire immediately. We want hairstylists, we want to open up a nail tech area. There's gonna be a lot of renovations done that's gonna allow more business," Nash West said.

Hear more from Jeff Wests' sons Walker and Nash in the video player below:

Extended interview: Brothers fight to save late father's Novi salon

To them, Salon Head West is more than just a salon.

"This is what we have from him left to us," Nash West said.

The third-generation owners are hoping for community support as they work to make the place a cut above the rest.

"Low and behold, here we are, and it was an easy decision. It wasn't even a second thought," Nash West said.

