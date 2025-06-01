Soul Cafe empowers individuals with special needs through meaningful employment

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Bloomfield Hills cafe is creating opportunities for people with special needs, helping them develop skills and confidence through its innovative vocational training program.

Soul Cafe, operated by the nonprofit Friendship Circle, has employed approximately 25 young adults with special needs across its cafe, catering department, and bakery operations.

Hailey Hunt, 24, who is on the autism spectrum, joined the cafe nine months ago as a busser and host's assistant after completing their vocational training program.

"The people here are very nice and feel like I belong here," Hunt said.

For Hunt's mother Peg, the transformation in her daughter has been remarkable.

"I get choked up, to be honest. I see a young woman whose confidence has soared. Whose independence has soared. And she feels there is a place in this world for her," Peg said.

Peg has witnessed her daughter's struggles, particularly in social settings.

"A lot of people may not understand that she may not be getting the conversations. You know school is nothing but a huge social experiment. And she be left out a lot because she would not understand what was going on," Peg said.

Bassie Shemtov, director of Friendship Circle, explained that the organization is dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs throughout their lives.

"The coolest thing is that when our young adults come and are part of our training program, and then when they get hired, they are a part of the staff," Shemtov said.

During her nine-month vocational training, Hunt learned various aspects of restaurant work.

"So we refill the sugar caddies to do the salt and pepper to. to set the table," Hunt said.

The program has had significant success in placing participants in meaningful employment.

"To date, in the cafe alone we have probably trained 50 or 60 young adults, many of whom have actual staff positions with us, and many are now working at other cafes, other restaurants," Shemtov said.

Hunt has now progressed to training other program participants.

"Yes, I am. I love that I can help them grow as well and inspire them to do great things in this world," Hunt said.

For Hunt, the experience has been empowering.

"I feel like I'm empowering them and I feel like I'm empowering myself, that we're not alone and that we can we can achieve great things when we set our mind to," Hunt said.

For Shemtov, Soul Cafe represents more than just a business.

"It's the place where I go when I want to feel good, you know, when you're able to help," Shemtov said.

Those interested in the vocational training program can contact Friendship Circle directly.

"When they call, they get set up with the discovery program. We learn their needs, their passion, and then we customize a program that's perfect for them," Shemtov said.

For more information about Soul Cafe and Friendship Circle's programs, visit www.friendshipcircle.org

