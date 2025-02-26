Speaking to metro Detroit parents about Governor Whitmer pushing to limit cell phone usage at schools

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will address the state tonight.

RELATED: What metro Detroiters want to hear before State of the State address

Here's what metro Detroiters want to hear before Governor Whitmer's State of the State address tonight

Among other topics we're expected to hear from the Governor about cell phone use in schools. There's currently no statewide law requiring districts to set specific policies, but the Governor wants to change that.

The Governor's office says this is about supporting local school districts and their efforts to limit cell phone use in the classroom. We talked to parents and a local administrator about how they feel about this.

WXYZ

Giovanni De Jesus says monitoring the cell phone use of his sixth grader is a big deal in his household.

“We have applications that can actually limit what they can and can’t do during certain times," Giovanni said.

But when it comes to limiting cell phone access outside of the home and inside school walls, local districts vary.

“I actually would agree that we should limit that just a bit more," Giovanni said

RELATED: DPSCD Superintendent opposed to potential cell phone ban

DPSCD Superintendent opposed to potential cell phone ban

Michigan does not have a statewide ban on cell phones in schools. But Governor Whitmer does want the legislature to take a look at supporting local districts in the effort to limit cell phone use in school.

In her State of the State address tonight, Governor Whitmer is expected to call for bipartisan legislation limiting the use of phones in class. One reason for that? To improve mental health.

Some parents agree.

WXYZ

“It’s needed," Emily Tonkovich said. "We know that cell phones are not only a distraction but they also have an impact on kids mental health, well being..“I think it would be helpful to have a clean cut policy across the state that would help the schools enforce restrictions on cell phone use."

WXYZ

“I agree 100 percent," said Jeff G. "I think it’d be a good thing for all schools and I think every school has to partake in it that way no student feels."

WXYZ

“I don’t think cell phones belong in the schools, they’re supposed to be there to learn not to be playing on their phone," said Jan McQueen.

WXYZ

John Bernia, the Superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools says he'll be watching.

“ I'm just curious because from my perspective, I wonder what the state can do that is gonna be more effective than what I can do with my administrative team and what our school board can do through policies," Bernia said.

Grades K-8 in his district already have restrictions on cell phones in the classroom. Bernia said he's looking for state help in what he sees as bigger issues.

“I understand where the governor is coming from. I want to minimize distractions. I see the harm that cell phones do, but that to me is a local issue, and I'd rather see us focus our energy statewide on things like math, reading, and attendance," Bernia said.

The Governor will deliver her address at 7 p.m. tonight on 7 News Detroit.

FULL INTERVIEW: Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia talks about what he's looking for in the State of the State

FULL INTERVIEW: Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia talks about what he's looking for in the State of the State

Where Your Voice Matters