Study says Detroit has the lowest credit score in the U.S.; here are tips to increase yours

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is at the bottom of the list when it comes to credit scores. According to WalletHub's annual ranking of cities based on credit scores, Detroit was last – No. 182 – with a credit score of 566.

Other Michigan cities like Grand Rapids found themselves at No. 94 with an average credit score of 627.

I went out to speak with metro Detroiters and a financial expert on how you can increase your credit score.

"Not spend so much and learn how to budget," Porsche Lee said.

"Well, money does not buy happiness," Caitlin Fevviver said.

"I'd tell myself to save. Save more money," Terrance Dale added.

Saving money and keeping track of finances is important, especially when it comes to buying a house, a car or other items. But with buying the things you want, you need to make sure your credit score is in tip top shape and living within your means.

"My grandma always taught me no matter what, always put some money to the side, in case of emergencies, but don't touch it. Don't touch it unless you need to," Lee said.

"Save! Saving is a big thing for me. I have always saved," Fevviver said.

Chip Lupo, an analyst with WalletHub, said the city's score falls under "very bad credit."

He said people can start improving their credit score now.

"Always pay on time and at least make the minimum payment," Lupo said.

Other tips include paying bills on time, keeping credit usage below 30%, checking credit reports regularly, paying off debut and more.

"If they don't know how to manage money find somebody that can help," Lee said.

