Sunscreen debate, online dating warning & more: The stories you may have missed this week

Here are the buzz-worthy stories from the week of May 20:

Diag reopens, 4 protesters released from custody after police break up U-M pro-Palestinian encampment

One of the biggest stories of the week was the early raid on the pro-Palestinian encampment that had been set up at the University of Michigan for the past few weeks. Early Tuesday morning, police dressed in riot gear broke up the encampment.

“It was still dark and when I got out, they gave us a 10 minute dispersal warning. They started approaching us after about 6 minutes and immediately started pepper spraying us. I saw one person being pushed to the ground and being detained,” said Kayla Gonzalez, a protester who described the raid.

Four people were arrested, and police used pepper spray to move the protesters back.

"The protesters refused to comply with these requests. That forced the university to take action and this morning, we removed the encampment," University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in an email. "The disregard for safety directives was only the latest in a series of troubling events centered on an encampment that has always violated the rules that govern the Diag – especially the rules that ensure the space is available to everyone."

You can read more about the raid here

'I didn't know if I was going to live.' Woman details 28-day ordeal with man she met on dating app

Kaila McCleary spoke to our Kim Craig with a warning about online dating, sharing her 28-day ordeal with a man she met on a dating app. That man held her captive, assaulted her, and is now serving 48-60 years in prison for crimes he committed against McCleary.

"After a while, I didn't know if I was going to live, honestly," McCleary told 7 News about the ordeal that lasted 28 days. "Each day was more severe. Each time he beat me was more intense. The weapons started getting bigger and heavier."

McCleary said her first time meeting Trevor Double in person, she realized he was not the man he represented himself to be on the app. His pictures had to be about 20 years old, which would explain why he resisted doing a video chat with her.

Read more about McCleary's harrowing story here, and watch the video above.

Chesterfield group starts 'Predelodeon' channel and catches two alleged child predators in two days

A team of four Chesterfield men in their mid 20s say they're on a mission to get as many child predators off the street, and they're off to a disturbingly strong start. Last week, the team that calls themselves "Predelodeon" baited and turned. two alleged child predators in to police.

Daniel Tribble says their group started a profile on dating sites, "We use my brother’s pictures from when he was like 15 and we just fake guys out, make them think we’re like 15 years old."

Watch their story in the video above

How high could gas prices go this summer? Here's what to expect

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, and gas prices are at the top of mind for many people. We're here to say it's good news right now at the pump, and prices are expected to go down.

Our Ali Hoxie spoke with drivers about how they're dealing with prices, and she also spoke with Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

De Haan said prices are a bit higher than last year, but he thinks we have hit our peak for the year. He also said we likely won't see $5 per gallon gasoline this year, like we did last year.

Metro Detroiters sound off on the sunscreen debate taking over social media

This week was HOT with temps near 90 several days, so we decided to head out to Lake St. Clair Metropark to talk to people about this new debate on social media about sunscreen. A new report from the Orlando Health Care Institute that found one in seven adults under the age of 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful to the skin that direct sun exposure.

The theories are spreading quickly, and the people we spoke to were on both sides of the debate.

"You've got folks that have really no background and you know, the, the sunscreen is full of chemicals and it's dangerous for you. It's not really the case," our Chief Health Editor, Dr. Partha Nandi, said. "You know, we know that the chemicals in, in sunscreen, it are safe and they protect you from the harmful UV rays that come in and it can damage your DNA."

See what people are saying here, and watch them in the video above

Dearborn's Fairlane Town Center's future questioned as unpaid DTE bills and county taxes surface

Will Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn have its power shut off? It's a question we were asking after DTE posted a notice on the mall's doors saying that if they don't pay the electric and gas bill by June 3, utility services will be disconnected.

The nearly 50-year-old mall is home to over 100 stores. Mall management says the property has been sold four times over the years. Its current owner, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, took charge last year. But besides the unpaid utility bill, folks are also concerned about the unpaid taxes.

According to the Wayne County Treasurer's website, the property is delinquent on over $2 million in city property taxes across four separate parcels comprising the mall

Looking closer at the company's history, one can see a pattern of unpaid utility bills at malls in other states (Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, New York, Iowa, and Arizona) owned by the Group.

In Iowa, Marshalltown Mall has spent months without power after the Group failed to pay its utility bill back in November.

Metro Detroit drivers are split on a plan to make your car beep when speeding more than 10 mph

Detroit is the Motor City, and we know that drivers sometimes go too fast on the roads. In California, a new bill was just passed that would require all new cars sold by 2032 to "beep" at drivers who are going more than 10 mph over the speed limit.

The beep would likely similar to a beep when you don't wear your seatbelt, and we were wondering how a plan like that would fare in Michigan. We spoke to five different drivers about the plan.

Some weren't about it. Aaron Tyson told us, "I'd feel pretty annoyed."

However, others thought that's what people might need to slow down and stay safe on the roads.

