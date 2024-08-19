Suspect in disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris is already in police custody on another case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man suspected in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris is already in custody on another case, according to Detroit Police who have not identified the man.

But loved ones of the teen believe it's the same man who was in a romantic relationship with another one of Na'Ziyah's relatives and is a registered sex offender with a conviction involving a sex crime against a minor.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Father of Na'Ziyah Harris speaks out to WXYZ

The man, who is in his forties, was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005 and he spent about ten years in prison.

"He basically came home from prison and went back to his same old activities," said Jernell Smith-Holland, Na'Ziyah's great aunt, who said she is one of the relatives who tried to report inappropriate behavior involving the same man a couple of years ago in Macomb County.

"This person was named specifically in all three CPS cases and nothing was done," said Smith-Holland.

Na'Ziyah's cousin Kewana Morton said she also tried.

"It's very frustrating. We have been adamant about not just letting the family know but child protective services know way before Na'Ziyah came up missing."

In March, as searches to find Na'Ziyah continued, a teenager went to Detroit Police to report the same man had sexually assaulted her beginning in 2015 when she was just seven years old.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Police search Clinton Township pond in connection to missing Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris

That man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl from June 2015 until June 2016 in a home in Detroit. He's been charged with two counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a person under the age of 13.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Relatives of missing teen believe registered sex offender harmed her

Morton and Smith-Holland are thankful that girl came forward, and they're hopeful that they'll see charges filed against the person responsible for Na'Ziyah's disappearance.

Last week, Detroit Police presented a warrant request to the prosecutor's office in Na'Ziyah's case. Prosecutors say they are reviewing it and that a decision is not expected this week.

"We just need closure," said Morton. "We absolutely need closure."

