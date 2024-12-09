Syrian American community in Metro Detroit reacts to downfall of President Bashar Al Assad's regime

(WXYZ) — Many from the Syrian American community in Metro Detroit are rejoicing the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's brutal regime.

Yesterday, celebrations were held in Detroit and Dearborn as the community watched the unbelievable news.

WXYZ

It means a lot, as a person, who born and raised in Syria, has no rights, I feel happy for the next generation," Ali said. "They are gonna have all the rights that we didn't have. It's the happiest feeling ever, that i don't think anybody gonna have. If you are not Syrian, you don't know what it is."

After 13 years of war, and 24 years in power, on Sunday Assad fled to Russia after rebels launched a major offensive in north-western Syria quickly capturing the country's second-largest city, Aleppo, followed by the capital, Damascus.

Now Bashar Al Assad took power in 2000 following the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who seized power in 1970. Hence, over the course of 54 years, the Assad regime's iron fist rule drove more than 5 million Syrians abroad, some even coming here to Metro Detroit.

WXYZ

"They were living under the poverty line, the situation wasn't secure at all," said Wasel Yousef. "What's going on now, we need to pray to God to have a better live in future."

Now, the Syrian American community here in Southeast Michigan will be watching closely how things unfold in Syria over the coming days, especially how the US will play a role in building the war-torn country.



Where Your Voice Matters