Teachers share the must-have school supplies for kids ahead of the school year

With a new school year just around the corner, back-to-school shopping is in full swing. It can be a stressful time for parents, but teachers say there are some items you can leave at the store, while others are must-haves.

Teachers say having the right supplies when school starts can be a key to a successful year.

But, with different checklists for each level and education evolving, you may wonder what exactly your child needs.

Kelley Beck, a first-grade teacher at Bunche Elementary in Ecorse, said anything that will help their kids feel welcomed and safe in a new environment is important.

At the elementary level, in particular first grade, Beck said basics like pencils, crayons, glue sticks, a folder, a notebook and even headphones are crucial. But items like markers and pens – not so much.

"We don't use a lot of pens in first grade because we make a lot of mistakes, which is great, because those are learning opportunities," Beck said.

As grade levels change, so do students' needs.

Barbara Banyai, a former full-time middle school teacher, shares that students should come ready with essentials like a pencil case filled with mechanical pencils and erasers. Also, don't forget a calculator and extra chargers for electronics.

"Because the schools have been so great about making sure the kids have Chromebooks or whatever systems they're using, they want them in the classroom but the kids lose their chargers," Banyai said.

She also said the best time to stop for more than the basics is after the school year begins.

"Each teacher may have different things that they want depending on the subject area.

Jaqueline Ciolek, a teacher at Troy High School, advises that some of the most important supplies for high schoolers are folders and binders.

"Where are you storing that? Are you keeping it organized? Or are you just shoving it in that backpack?" she said.

Educators add that if you have extra, you can support their wishlist for other classroom needs, and it will go a long way.

"I feel elementary school teachers are getting Clorox wipes. They're getting tissues. They're getting all that extra stuff for their classrooms, and people are forgetting about the high school teachers. Those things are no longer in our district's budgets," Ciolek said.

