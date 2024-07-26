Teen rescues woman from water, Lions corn maze & more: The top stories you may have missed this week

(WXYZ) — Hey, you're busy — we get it.

'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

On Friday, slain Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said was laid to rest after he was shot and killed last weekend. Friends and family say the 26-year-old helped so many people and always had people's best interest at heart.

His brother, Ahmed, contacted 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed to tell us more about Mohamed's legacy. He took Faraz to see Mohamed's car, which was still parked at the police station.

"It's killing me. I ask him for everything. I take his permission before I take my parents' permission. He was everything to us," said Ahmed.

Ahmed called his brother 'Mo.' His parents and two siblings moved from Yemen 10 years ago.

In addition to his parents, Mo leaves behind two brothers: 22-year-old Ahmed and 7-year-old Yousef, who asks Ahmed every day when Mo will be back.

Ahmed said Mo was always looking out for his family.

"If I do anything bad, I'm not going to worry about my mom and dad, I will apologize to them and they will be fine, but Mo will yell at me, for what? For the best of me. All the officers loved him. He never took anything to the heart. I see a lot of messages from around the city, that I don't even know, that Mo used to go, talk with them, have fun with them. He used to treat a lot of people as his brothers," said Ahmed.

Whitmer says she’s focused on Michigan, ‘excited’ to see who Harris picks as running mate

With the news that President Joe Biden was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race last weekend, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's name came up as someone who might be on the ticket – whether as president or vice president.

However, she shot down those rumors quickly when she sat down with our Glenda Lewis for an exclusive interview earlier this week. Whitmer officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

"I think that the vice president is someone who is incredibly capable, who I think can really take us into the next four years with an agenda that makes peoples' lives better," Whitmer told Lewis. "She's going to be a fantastic president."

While Whitmer told us it was "flattering to be included" with other Democratic leaders, she said she's "not going anywhere."

"My commitment has and always will be focus on Michigan," Whitmer said. "I'm excited to see who she picks as her running mate. I think she's got a great group of people from whom to choose, and I'm confident that whomever ends up on that ticket with her is going to be a great partner to a President Harris."

15-year-old boy helps save woman whose car went into Lake St. Clair

A 15-year-old boy is being called a hero after he helped save a woman whose car went into Lake St. Clair. It happened at the Lakefront Marina in Grosse Pointe Woods Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was pulled out of the water thanks to the heroic actions of some nearby bystanders which includes the teenage boy.

“I just see a car just got flying in the air. It was about 15 yards into the water already — that far,” John Agnello of St. Clair Shores said.

John was out fishing with his mom near the marina when he saw the car go in the lake. Without hesitation, John says he and a man jumped into the water to help the woman inside the car.

“The car was at like 65% water, so then we had to get her out the window because the door wasn’t opening,” he said. “The only part that kind of scared me was I was under the water inside the car because I was feeling around in there," John said. "It kind of got hard to get out but everything was fine."

Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

This week, an international party on the Gordie Howe International Bridge took place to celebrate the completion of the bridge deck, and our Sarah Michals was there.

From concept to construction, the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been in the works for over 20 years. Now one monumental step closer to completion, it will soon be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America at .53 miles.

"What we’re going to see is potentially thousands of hours every day where trucks are no longer stuck in traffic, trying not only to cross our border but navigate traffic through our downtown cities," said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing Infrastructure Communities, at the celebration.

Among the closed list of those celebrating Wednesday were Gordie Howe's sons Marty and Murray.

"They called when they first had the idea of doing this and they said ‘Would it be alright to use Gordie's name?’ I said ‘Are you kidding me? Of course.'" Marty Howe told our team.

Murray Howe said, "Our dad would be so proud of this moment. It’s just so exciting to see."

So what's left to be done until the bridge is open to the public?



Electrical system work

Installation of drainage pipe accessories

Fire suppression work

Fine-tuning of stay cables

Road surface work

Safety signage installation

A peregrine falcon nesting box needs to be put into place

Detroit pastor who spoke at RNC discusses whether more Black men are voting for Donald Trump

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church on Detroit's west side says he never imagined he’d find himself front and center with the Trump campaign. He first hosted the former President at his church in June and then spoke in front of a nationally televised audience at the Republican National Convention last week.

"If President Trump would've moved just a millimeter, we would not be hearing tonight how he is going to make America great again," Sewell said during the event as the arena chanted along with Trump's well-known slogan. "Could it be that Jesus Christ preserved him for a time such as this?"

While the pastor says he’s not endorsing a particular candidate, his involvement with Trump’s campaign could signal a shift in the way some Black voters, men in particular, are leaning.

“When we look at our community, we see clearly that our community is hurting and it's been under Democratic leadership,” said Sewell. “I'm not saying for the last 60 years Democrats are doing the wrong thing. What I'm saying is that when you look at our community, specifically Detroit, Pontiac, Flint, and Saginaw, we're hurting. And the Republican Party is saying 'I want to have a conversation.'"

“Do you feel like more Black men are supporting President Trump right now?" I asked Sewell.

"Well, you can see it, right? You can see more Black men supporting President Donald Trump," Sewell said. "I believe because he’s a businessman. I believe that a lot of them understand that something needs to change.”

However, political consultant Mario Morrow disagrees.

“There are not a large number of African American men supporting Trump, it just is not the case,” said Morrow. "There were several Black men who were undecided... I think that has shifted. That has shifted now because they have a viable candidate on the Democratic side they can support.”

'It’s phenomenal': Massive Detroit Lions corn maze created on Webberville farm

Finally, Detroit Lions Training Camp kicked off this week and the hype is real this season. It's already started with this massive corn maze you can see above in Webberville. Loretta Benjamin is the co-owner of Choice Farm Market, where the maze has been created.

"We knew at the end of last season that the Lions were going to be our theme this year," she told our team.

Benjamin said she and her family have been planning the Dan Campbell-inspired Detroit Lions corn maze since last February.

"We chose the lion because we thought the mane would be a great maze on it. And then it just popped in my head: well, let’s put Dan Campbell on that lion head, how fitting," she said.

When the maze opens on Sept. 28, there will be Detroit Lions-themed photo opportunities and interactive games like trivia waiting for guests between the corn stalks.

When asked if she thinks the success of the corn maze is a precursor to what the Lions' success will be this season, Benjamin said, "Yes, this is a sign. We are fortunate we can legitimately talk about a Super Bowl."

Check out Forgotten Harvest's Client Choice Market, which helps people in need food assistance

Finally, this week we had our 7 News Detroit Day of Giving, where we raised money for Forgotten Harvest.

DONATE TO FORGOTTEN HARVEST AS PART OF 7 GIVES BACK HERE

Forgotten Harvest is serving our community with dignity and feeding families in a revolutionary way through its Client Choice Market

Inside the market, located on Greenfield in Oak Park, shoppers like Consuelo-Coleman, who goes by "CC," are able to select grocery items that can feed a family. But unlike other facilities, this place puts an extra focus on choice.

“I was initially overwhelmed because of there being so many things to choose from," CC told us.

All of the food is free of charge, along with other essentials through hundreds of donations. Clients choose the food they want to make the best choices for loved ones.

“I like the fact there’s low sodium and a lot of fresh items. Fresh things," she said.

She says the warm welcome is a feeling you get that reminds her of the generosity that changes lives. For countless families facing tough times, CC said having a place to rely on Forgotten Harvest is also something she doesn't take for granted.

The market has been open since November 2023 and appointments are made from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week.

The food is focused on healthy, well-rounded meals and a variety of products for daily living.

