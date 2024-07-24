'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

(WXYZ) — The community continues to grieve Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said, who was shot and killed in the line of duty this past Sunday.

Friends and family members say the 26-year-old helped so many and always had people's best interest at heart.

Mohamed's younger brother, Ahmed, contacted 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed to share more about Mohamed's legacy.

He took Faraz to see Mohamed's car, which was still parked at the police station.

"This is his car, he was already planning to get a new one, but he didn't get a chance," said Ahmed.

Mohamed parked his car at the station this past Saturday at 11:55 p.m. and reported for duty.

"It's killing me. I ask him for everything. I take his permission before I take my parents' permission. He was everything to us," said Ahmed.

VIDEO: Best friend remembers life of fallen Melvindale officer

'A motivating motivator': Best friend remembers life of fallen Melvindale officer

On Sunday morning, Officer Said approached a suspicious person with the intention to help. The police say a scuffle broke out, and the suspect shot Officer Said. At 11:42 a.m., officer down was called in.

"I'm smelling Mo," said Ahmed at his car. "He always talked to me, keep the car clean, make sure it smells good every time."

Ahmed called his brother 'Mo.' His parents and two siblings moved from Yemen 10 years ago.

In addition to his parents, Mo leaves behind two brothers: 22-year-old Ahmed and 7-year-old Yousef, who asks Ahmed every day when Mo will be back.

Ahmed said Mo was always looking out for his family.

"If I do anything bad, I'm not going to worry about my mom and dad, I will apologize to them and they will be fine, but Mo will yell at me, for what? For the best of me. All the officers loved him. He never took anything to the heart. I see a lot of messages from around the city, that I don't even know, that Mo used to go, talk with them, have fun with them. He used to treat a lot of people as his brothers," said Ahmed.

He added, "I imagine him every single day. I can't sleep. As soon as I close my eyes, I just see Mo. Hear his laugh. When he laughs, he makes everybody laugh. You will never see him ... Mo, sad or depressed."

Ahmed tells us he was a very good soccer player.

"He wanted number 10 as a soccer player, as jersey number, and he got number 10 as badge number," he said.

Ahmed said it was Mo's dream to be a police officer since he was young.

"He wanted to serve the state, and city, and the US in general and do everything for that," he said.

Mohamed joined the Melvindale Police Department a year ago. The department sponsored the Melvindale High School graduate through the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.

"I don't even want to take this car home. They gave me his bag, and I couldn't put it inside the house. I only opened it, took his hat that I will wear for the rest of my life," said Ahmed.

After a massive manhunt led by multiple law enforcement agencies, 44-year-old Michael Lopez was apprehended Monday evening.

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in murder of Melvindale police officer

Video extra: Arrest of suspect in Melvindale police officer's murder

"I just took his handcuff and gave it to the officers to go handcuff the guy that killed my brother," said Ahmed.

He added, "I know arresting him makes us feel good, but it's not going to bring back Mo."

Ahmed said he cared about his community and wanted to keep it safe.

"You know we lost a hero. We lost a brother, the whole city lost someone who cared about the city, who was trying to make the city better and better," he said.

He added, "He would say 'I'm keeping you safe, I'm keeping my mom and my dad safe. I'm keeping the city safe. I don't want anyone coming to the city and do something stupid here.' He was trying to keep the city away from drugs ... the drugs from kids."

Ahmed said he would bring a person struggling with drug addiction to the hospital every day.

"He want to help them, and keep them away from the city, and the kids. And when I call him 'Mo, why are you doing this? Why are you bringing these people? What if they do something to you?' He would say it's all for Allah," said Ahmed.

Ahmed said his family can't believe Mo is gone.

"My dad is always praying, and he doesn't show his emotions. My mom is still shocked. She still shocked, still can't believe he is gone. His room is still closed, I was trying to go to his room same day, she told me 'please don't open it, Mo is still sleeping, he got work in few hours.' Those words broke my heart," said Ahmed.

Officer Said's funeral is set to take place this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dearborn Mosque. For more information, click here.

