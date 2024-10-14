The Detroit Repair Cafe helping Metro Detroiters save money & promote sustainability

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There's a unique community initiative that's helping Metro Detroit save money and promote sustainability.

Once a month, volunteers get together at the art block on Holden Street in Detroit, where people work with volunteers to fix everything from bikes, clothing and electronics.

"Jewelry, clothes, anything you haul in, we will take a look at," said organizer Dianna Graham.

"I think it's so cool to have a repair cafe in a world of planned obsolescence and fast fashion where everything gets thrown away," said Daryl Brown.

The Detroit Repair Cafe is all about encouraging people to fix, rather than toss, to save money.

Brown brought in some pants that needed some TLC, and found out about the repair cafe through Instagram.

"A place where you can spend time learning how to fix stuff is a great way to bring the community together," Brown said.

Mary Nelson and her mother, Michelle, brought some jewelry and a sewing machine to get new batteries and to get the sewing machine looked at.

"It means well for my pocket, for the things that I own and using them to their full ability," Mary said.

"I find it super exciting that younger folks are willing to donate their time to help upkeep things," Michelle said.

Each volunteer has their own specialty, and will guide one through how to troubleshoot.

"The whole time we work on your products it is a teaching moment," Dianna said. "We will have you sit on the other side our volunteers are all set up to walk you through what they're doing and how they're diagnosing that."

Whether it’s sewing a torn jacket, mending a broken lamp, or fixing a flat tire, the repair café fosters a spirit of learning and collaboration.

"It's honestly a lot of fun to help people with things that I know how to do," said volunteer Jojo Glugla.

Jojo is one of 10 volunteers, and every month lends a helping hand. His speciality and trade is being a seamster; he can also fix jewelry that people bring in.

"When people come here and you show them how do it, they're like, 'oh, that wasn't that hard to do,'" Jojo said.

Visitors also have a chance to connect over shared interests and stories.

"It's nice to help people fix their things," Jojo said. "That's a lot of fun but it's also nice to have a place where we can hang out and also fix stuff."

"We want to hold the integrity of the things we own, hold the integrity of appliances that are good and work for us," Mary said.

And one final note before you head down to the Detroit Repair Cafe:

"We do ask if you know what needs to be replaced on it that you bring that in with you, because it's likely we won't have it on hand," Dianna said.

Where Your Voice Matters